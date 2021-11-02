Wound Care Market to Hit USD 24.01 Billion by 2028 with 6.1% CAGR | Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wound care market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 24.01 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Wound Care Market, 2021-2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 15.25 billion in 2020. Factors such as the increasing focus on the development of advanced products and the growing demand for effective treatment of patients with chronic and acute wounds are projected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In February 2021, AXIO Biosolutions, a leading Indian wound care company, announced that its next generation advanced wound treatment product has received a CE certification from Europe. The product, MaxioCel is a dressing for treating wounds that adopts Bioactive Microfiber Gelling technology that helps in fast healing through quick granulation.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wound-care-market-103268





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.1 % 2028 Value Projection USD 24.01 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2020 USD 15.25 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 176 Segments covered By Type, By Application, By End User, Traditional Wound Care Products Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on Development of Advanced Products to Augment Growth COVID-19 Impact – Market Exhibited -2.8% Growth Rate in 2020; Priority for COVID-19 Patients Led to Decline Merger and Acquisition by Key Players to Intensify Industry Competition





COVID-19 Impact – Market Exhibited -2.8% Growth Rate in 2020; Priority for COVID-19 Patients Led to Decline

In 2020, as the healthcare system was overwhelmed with the rising coronavirus cases, the government agencies ordered hospitals and medical settings to prioritize such cases. This led to the postponement of several other elective medical procedures.

Besides, wound treatment services were also exempted from essential procedures that led to the declining growth rate of the market. A negative growth rate of -2.8% in 2020 adversely affected the growth of the market that is likely to return to pre-pandemic levels now that the healthcare settings are operational by complying to several social distancing norms worldwide.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wound-care-market-103268





Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is divided into advanced wound dressings, traditional wound care products, negative pressure wound therapy, bioactive, and others.

On the basis of type, the advanced wound dressings segment held the largest market share of about 42.2% in 2020. The segment is likely to dominate owing to the high demand for advanced wound dressings such as foam dressings, alginate dressings, and antimicrobial dressings.

Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into chronic wound and acute wound. Moreover, on the basis of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





Quick Buy - Wound Care Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103268





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Development of Advanced Products to Augment Growth

In November 2019, Lake Superior Centre for Regenerative Medicine (RegenMed) introduced DermGEN. According to the company, the solution is a novel cellular dermal matrix for wound healing. Companies are focusing on investments in R&D activities to develop advanced products. Moreover, the products that are being developed by the market players focus on increasing the efficacy of wound treatment procedures. The growing demand of portable and single-use wound treatment medical products is further expected to contribute to the global wound care market growth in the forthcoming years.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region is expected to hold the largest global wound care market share during the forecast period. This is owing to the higher per capita healthcare expenditure and the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds among patients in the region. North America stood at USD 6.00 billion in 2020.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is expected to gain momentum backed by the growing number of diabetes-related comorbidities such as diabetic ulcers among the patients in countries such as India and China during the forecast period.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wound-care-market-103268

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Key Players to Intensify Industry Competition

The market is witnessing significant adoption of strategies by the key players to strengthen their position and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. The major companies are focusing on acquiring small companies to expand their wound care portfolio and further develop advanced solutions to cater to the high demand from patients. Other key players are focusing on gaining a strong footprint in the market through strategies approaches such as collaborations and partnerships that will favor the growth of the market.

Industry Development:

October 2019 - 3M announced the acquisition of Acelity, Inc., and its subsidiaries. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening its position in the advanced and specialty surgical products market.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Smith & Nephew (London, U.K.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S)

ConvaTec Inc. (England, U.K.)

Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio)

Coloplast A/S (Humlebaek, Denmark)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

PAUL HARTMANN AG (Heidenheim, Germany)

BSN medical (Hamburg, Germany)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (New Jersey, United States)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, United States)

Other Players





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wound-care-market-103268





Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Diabetes Foot Ulcer, by Key Countries, 2020 New Product Launches, By Key Players Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Advanced Wound Dressing



Antimicrobial Dressing Alginate Dressing Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Others



Traditional Wound Care Products Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Bioactives



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Chronic Wounds Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Others (Biological Dressings, etc.)



Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Leg Ulcers Others



Acute Wounds



Surgical wounds Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Advanced Wound Dressing



Antimicrobial Dressing Alginate Dressing Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Others



Traditional Wound Care Products Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Bioactives



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Chronic Wounds Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Others (Biological Dressings, etc.)



Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Leg Ulcers Others



Acute Wounds



Surgical wounds Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country



U.S. Canada



Europe Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Advanced Wound Dressing



Antimicrobial Dressing Alginate Dressing Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Others



Traditional Wound Care Products Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Bioactives



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Chronic Wounds Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Others (Biological Dressings, etc.)



Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Leg Ulcers Others



Acute Wounds



Surgical wounds Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region



U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Advanced Wound Dressing



Antimicrobial Dressing Alginate Dressing Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Others



Traditional Wound Care Products Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Bioactives



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Chronic Wounds Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Others (Biological Dressings, etc.)



Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Leg Ulcers Others



Acute Wounds



Surgical wounds Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region



Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Advanced Wound Dressing



Antimicrobial Dressing Alginate Dressing Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Others



Traditional Wound Care Products Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Bioactives



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Chronic Wounds Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Others (Biological Dressings, etc.)



Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Leg Ulcers Others



Acute Wounds



Surgical wounds Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region



Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



Advanced Wound Dressing



Antimicrobial Dressing Alginate Dressing Foam Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Others



Traditional Wound Care Products Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Bioactives



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Chronic Wounds Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Others (Biological Dressings, etc.)



Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Leg Ulcers Others



Acute Wounds



Surgical wounds Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



