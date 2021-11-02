Global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market size to grow substantially during 2021-2027

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is anticipated to grow at a strong pace during the analysis period 2021-2027. Rising number of patients in ICUs (Intensive Care Units), operation theatres, and emergency departments, along with expanding geriatric serves as a major growth propeller for the industry.

The research literature highlights all the factors driving the profitability graph, followed by a delineation of the restraints and countermeasures for the same. Apart from this, it also elaborates on the opportunities and associated challenges. Proceeding further, the report individually assesses each sub-market for identifying key business expansion avenues. Besides, the study hosts a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with respect to the leading companies, emerging contenders, and newcomers in the industry.

Moreover, United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs claims that total number of people aged 65 years or above is expected to spike from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion in 2050, subsequently enhancing the market remuneration prospects.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4219720/

For the uninitiated, blood gas, pH, minerals, and certain molecules are measured in whole blood collections utilizing special detectors. Capacitors are generally utilized in blood gas/pH analyzers to assess important parameters like co2 pressure gradient, acidity, and partial vapor pressure in the bloodstream. This helps healthcare workers understand how well the lungs and kidneys are functioning.

Speaking of the challenges, high healthcare costs and frequent government interference in healthcare & medical sector are negatively impacting global gas and electrolyte analyzers industry outlook. However, technological innovations and breakthroughs together with escalating demand for integrated systems and offloads are anticipated to present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Regional analysis overview:

Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Europe are the key regions considered in the report for evaluating the market size and scope. Among these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a major growth avenue during the forecast period, creditable to growing number of trained professionals and increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector.

Competitive landscape summary:

OPTI Medical Systems Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., The Samsung Group, Radiometer Medical ApS, Bayer Crop Science LLC, Novastat, Erba Mannheim, Roche Holding AG, Medica Corp, and Siemens AG are the major players influencing global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market trends.

Experts cite that R&D investments along with partnerships between device manufacturers and end-users for better development and delivery of products and solutions will help businesses and other stakeholders in amplifying their profits. Besides, mergers and acquisitions will continue to play a major role in shaping competitive trends.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-blood-gas-and-electrolyte-analyzers-market-size-research

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market, by Product (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Benchtop Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Portable Blood gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market, by End Use (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Point of Care

Clinical Laboratories

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market, by Geography (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

OPTI Medical Systems Inc.

EDAN Instruments Inc.

The Samsung Group

Radiometer Medical ApS

Bayer Crop Science LLC

Novastat

Erba Mannheim

Roche Holding AG

Medica Corp

Siemens AG

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market, by Product, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market, by End Use, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market Dynamics

3.1. Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing number of patients in the operation theatres, ICU's (Intensive Care Units), emergency departments and many more

3.1.1.2. Increase in the number of aged people worldwide

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. huge involvement of costs in the healthcare expenditure

3.1.2.2. Constant government interventions in the healthcare and medical sector

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing technological breakthroughs and innovations

3.1.3.2. Increasing demand for integrated systems and offloads in the market.

Chapter 4. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Benchtop Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers

5.4.2. Portable Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers

Chapter 6. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market, by End Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market by End Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Clinical Laboratories

6.4.2. Point of Care

Chapter 7. Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026



Global Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market will see immense growth opportunities in coming years due to technological advancements and growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Blood gas analyzers are basically used to measure combinations of blood gas, electrolytes, metabolites parameters, and pH from whole blood samples. They are also used to discover any abnormal electrolyte and/or metabolite levels in blood as well as the acid-base balance in patient along with the oxygen/carbon dioxide exchange level. The conservation of blood is an essential initiative in critical care facility or diagnostic lab. An accurate blood gas analyzer could make the work processes smooth and also reduce errors with minimal maintenance. With respect to end-use, the market is bifurcated into diagnostic centers, central laboratories, and point-of-care. Among these, the diagnostic centers are likely to witness a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast timeframe as these centers are equipped with equipment needed in ICU, including different types of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.



