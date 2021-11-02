New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical Equipment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178871/?utm_source=GNW





This report also analyzes key market dynamics and changes in the plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment market resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.The report discusses various supply chain participants (manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and hospitals).



Key trends, market estimates, significant strategies among stakeholders, product portfolios and recent developments will be presented in detail.



This report presents a market analysis and estimates for a broad range of plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment.



Report Includes:

- 88 data tables and 22 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation of current market trends and market share analysis by product category, type, and region

- Analysis of hospital budgets in developed vs. developing economies, details of healthcare regulations, policies and implications, and coverage of technological innovations and trends

- Detailed description of disposable surgical equipment, its comparison with reusable surgical equipment, and discussion on decontamination, sterilization, logistics and supplies, instrument traceability, environmental impact, and risk management of disposable surgical equipment

- Detailed analysis of relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry, and market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Abbvie Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Coloplast Group, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Stryker Corp. and Bausch Health Co., Inc.



Summary:

Plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment refers to tools or devices with distinct purposes, and this equipment is typically used to improve cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions such as scars, skin laxity, moles, wrinkles, extra fat, unwanted hair, cellulite, and other conditions.Medical aesthetics is a comprehensive term that emphasizes enhancing cosmetic appearance through the treatment of different conditions, including skin laxity, scars, wrinkles, liver spots, moles, abundance of fat, skin staining, spider veins and others.



Customarily, medical aesthetics incorporates dermatology, plastic surgery, and reconstructive surgery.Aesthetics is the combination of both surgical systems (such as facelifts, liposuction, recurrence removal, bosom inserts, and others) and non-surgical methods (such as non-surgical liposuction, radio recurrence skin fixing, synthetic peel and others).



Professionals may use a combination of both.



Plastic and reconstructive surgical equipment is used in various surgical procedures in plastic surgery and reconstructive surgeries.Medical aesthetics has practical application in enhancing appearance with different applications for surgical and dermatological conditions.



It incorporates signs identified with reducing the effects of aging, for example, skin laxity, liver spots and wrinkles.In addition, medical aesthetics also plays a major role in the treatment of fat and cellulite.



Laser-based treatments can be used for the treatment of scars, skin staining, undesirable hair, and insect veins.



It is essential that general wellbeing is monitored by a doctor to guarantee that the issues being managed (for instance, weight gain and extreme hair growth) are not an indication of a fundamental restorative condition (like hypothyroidism) that ought to be balanced out with therapeutic treatments.



According to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, REDACTED million procedures were performed in 2016, reflecting an increase by REDACTED % from 2015. The U.S., Brazil, Japan, Italy, and Mexico are the leading countries in terms of medical aesthetic surgical and non-surgical procedures, they are followed by Russia, India, Germany, and France. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery stated that in 2016, Americans spent $REDACTED billion for both surgical and non-surgical procedures. In 2016, labiaplasty was the procedure that demonstrated the largest growth, up by REDACTED % compared to 2015. It was followed by a lower body lift procedure, which expanded by REDACTED%; breast augmentation utilizing fat transfer,which increased by REDACTED %; and the buttock lift procedure, which expanded by REDACTED %. In addition, the non-surgical procedures that showed the most significant increases in 2016 were photorejuvenation (REDACTED %),hyaluronic acid (REDACTED %), non-surgical skin tightening (REDACTED %), laser tattoo removal (REDACTED %) and botulinumtoxin (REDACTED %).



According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), there are nearly REDACTED plastic surgeons working worldwide.Dermatologists and plastic surgeons are the major specialties providing medical aesthetics treatment.



Other specialties that provide cosmetic treatment to some extent include otolaryngologists (nose, ear and throat doctors), ophthalmologists, general practice physicians, general surgeons, obstetricians and gynecologists.

