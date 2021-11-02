New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Trucks: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178870/?utm_source=GNW





Market values have been estimated based on total revenue of hardware, software and services (installation and maintenance) provider revenues.



This report also focuses on the main drivers and challenges impacting the market, along with the vendor landscape. The report explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the autonomous truck market, concluding with an analysis of the autonomous truck vendor landscape and profiles of the major players operating in the global market.



- 43 data table and 25 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for autonomous trucks

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 to 2025, and projection of CAGR through 2026

- Quantification of autonomous trucks market based on truck type, level of autonomy, propulsion type, component, end user, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

- Coverage of evolving technologies and new technologically advanced systems such as automated braking systems, emergency lane assists systems, connectivity systems, and navigation systems, and discussion on their impact on the future of automobile industry

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and a detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Company profiles of major players including AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Ford Motor, Kenworth Truck, Mercedes-Benz AG, Scania AB, and Tesla Inc.



The trucking industry has been developing with increased emphasis on productivity, maximum efficiency and profits.Technological advancements are also supported by environmental regulations and enhanced safety requirements propelling OEMs to increase R&D investments for the development of advanced trucks.



Alternative fuels, new materials, virtual reality simulators, advanced aerodynamic designs, increased efficiency engines, stability control systems, virtual dashboards, real-time GPS monitoring, efficient routing software and tire pressure monitoring are just a few of the rapidly increasing technologies in the trucking industry.



This study provides an overview on major market dynamics, market sizing at the global and regional level and about key player information that helps companies streamline product offerings based on market demand. This will further assist decision making and strategy planning, identifying demand in countries/areas that will help manufacturers to sustain in the competitive environment.

