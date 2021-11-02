New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Separation Techniques - Magnetic and Flow-Based Models: Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178868/?utm_source=GNW





Drivers, restraints, opportunities, value chain analysis, prevalence or incidence of cancer, and regulatory scenarios will also be covered. The report includes a market projection for 2026 and market shares of key players.



This study focuses on the market side of cell separation technologies that focus on magnetic and flow-based models rather than technical features.Different market segments are covered.



For example, application-based market segments include stem cell research, neuroscience, immunology, cancer science and others (trauma, surgery, etc.); customer type-based market segments include hospitals/diagnostic labs, universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East Africa. A detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segments. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast values for 2026.

- Regional splits.

- Country level segmentation.

- Market insights such as the impact of COVID-19 and regulations.

- Competitive share analysis of companies.

- Segmentation by technology.

- Expansion of indication segments.



Summary:

The global market for cell separation techniques was valued at REDACTED in 2020.Among application segments, cancer research accounted for the highest market share.



The cancer research segment recorded REDACTED in revenue in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand for cell separation techniques in the U.S., Europe and some Asian countries; increasing COVID-19 clinical trials with different diagnostic kits/assays; and significant use magnetic beads for separation of cells from proteins and genetic material for proper diagnosis of diseases.



Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and many other is resulting in incorporation of cell separation technology for the purpose of both diagnostic and therapeutic.Further, cell separation technology preferred over pathological treatment and conventional diagnostic procedures.



Considering the benefits of cell separation technology, various pharmaceutical agencies and government bodies are investing on research and development activities. Also, governments in several regions are focusing on the advancement of their respective biotechnology industries.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Cell separation techniques are used for cell sorting, which is used during diagnosis process.It differentiates cells from blood or plasma.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led many key players to manufacture the diagnostic kits/assays used for diagnosis and in treating serious COVID-19 patients. Hence, drug demand, drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed here.



This report is designed to meet the information needs of various individuals involved in the biological research, pharmaceutical and medical research marketplaces, including company senior management executives seeking to base their strategic decisions on the best available information on market forces and trends. It is also aimed at managers and executives in marketing, research, planning and sales departments who need readable, comprehensive and up-to-date background on the marketplaces associated with the research antibodies with which they are operating.

