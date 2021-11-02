New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Glass Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178867/?utm_source=GNW





This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the Metal Glass industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the Metal Glass industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented for the size of Metal Glass segments, along with growth forecasts through 2026.Estimates of sales value are based on the price in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and types of Metal Glass.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report also considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of every industry around the world was impacted by the pandemic.



In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world also took the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The Metal Glass market is further segmented based on its product type: metal–metal and metal-metalloid. The market is also segmented into the following end uses: electrical and electronics (AMTDs, mobile phones and others), magnetic products, sensors and measuring instruments and others.



Report Includes:

- 119 tables

- An in-depth overview of the global metal glass market

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for global metal glass market and its subsegments

- Assessment of COVID-19 impact on the metal glass industry as against the overall global economy

- Evaluation and forecast the overall metal glass market size in volumetric (tons) and value terms (USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by product type, end use and geographic region

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan and other emerging economies

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model

- Company profiles descriptions of the major manufacturers of metal glass and related products, including Dongguan Eontec. Co., Ltd., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Materion Corp., Seiko Epson Corp. and Usha Amorphous Metals Ltd.



Summary:

Metal glass is usually found in the form of a foil or ribbon. It can be manufactured through various ways including extremely rapid cooling, physical vapor deposition, solid-state reaction, ion irradiation and mechanical alloying.



The size of the globalMetal Glassmarketwas REDACTED in 2020, and it is expected to have aCAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period to reach REDACTED in 2026. The Metal Glassmarket is anticipated to growat a higher rate on the back of growth in AMTDs and mobile phones.More than three-fourths ofMetal Glass is consumed by the electrical and electronics industry,which is comprised of AMTDs and mobile phones. The sensors and measuring instruments are projected towitness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increased use of automation technologies in various industries.During the COVID-19pandemic,many industries, including the electrical and electronics, magnetic products, and sensors and measuring instruments industries, experienced downturns.



Pricing ofMetal Glass depends on the metal or metalloid used; however, owing to increasing competition during the forecast period, the prices of metal glass dropped significantly especially in countries such as U.S.,where imports from China increased drastically. Since 2017, China has imposed anti-dumping duties on U.S. and JapaneseMetal glass manufacturers to restrict the imports and increase the opportunities for local manufacturers. Chinese Metal glass production capacity is sufficient to satisfy the local need and export to countries such as the U.S. In fact, China supplies 15-20% of the U.S.’s domestic demand. –Since 2017-2018, owing to increasing low-cost imports from China, U.S.-based

Metal glass manufacturers have been forced to decrease theirprices to survive the ongoing competition.Moreover, some U.S.-based manufacturers such as Hitachi (Metglas Inc.) lowered their production from 40-42 KT to 14-16 KT in 2016-2017 due to increased Chinese imports in the U.S. market also the company lowered its prices during this year.



By product type, the metal-metal segment holds the major share of theMetal Glass market, accounting for around two-thirds of the market. Also, this segment is expected to growat a higher rate than the overallMetal Glass market due to this product’s increasing applications in the electrical and electronics industry.



The global Metal Glass market is fairly consolidated, and the top players account for a large share of the market. Top manufacturers ofMetal Glass include Hitachi, Yuntu Energy, Shanghai Antai Zighao Amorphous Metals, Materion Corp. and Epson Atmix Corp.



The top 10 players account for around REDACTED of the total market, and this dominance is anticipated to grow due to increasingmerger and acquisition activities amongstmanufacture rs.

