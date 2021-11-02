New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Ceramics: Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178866/?utm_source=GNW





This report covers technological, economic and business considerations in the glass ceramics industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. The report offers descriptions of market forces that are relevant to the glass ceramics industry and areas of application.



Global markets, glass ceramics segments and growth forecasts through 2026 are offered.Sales value estimates are based on prices in the supply chain.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined.International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and for types of glass ceramics.



Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



This report considers the impact of COVID-19.In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic has currently shrunken the progress of every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The glass ceramics market is further segmented by application: semiconductors/electronics, aerospace, medical/lab equipment, chemical, automobile, military, kitchenware, building and construction, optical and others.



Report Includes:

- 43 data tables and 38 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview of the global glass ceramics market within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the glass ceramics market, and corresponding market share analysis by application and geographic region

- Assessment of key market drivers, restraints and other macroeconomic factors affecting the glass ceramics industry

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and insights into government initiatives for enhanced infrastructural development, regulatory framework, and reimbursement scenario

- Detailed description of the main technologies for glass ceramic preparation and their production process

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of recent industry activities and key competitive landscape

- A relevant patent analysis for glass ceramics market

- Company profiles of major industry players, including AGC Inc., Corning Inc., EuroKera, Kyocera Corp., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain and Schott AG



Summary:

The global glass ceramics market totaled REDACTED in 2020 and REDACTED in 2021, with a growth rate of REDACTED from 2021 to 2026. The market should reach REDACTED by 2026.



Glass ceramics had substantial growth in the field of electronics, optical materials, dentistry and severe thermal mechanical environments.The material was first industrially designed by Dr.



Stanley Donald Stookey in the 1950s.Glass ceramics are valued for high technology and specialty applications, with numerous advantages over conventional powder processed ceramics: reproducibility of microstructure, uniformity and very low or null porosity.



Generally, glass-ceramic systems exist, as the ZAS system (ZnO × Al2O3 × nSiO2), LAS system (Li2O × Al2O3 × nSiO2) and the MAS system (MgO × Al2O3 × nSiO2).



In the field of medical and dentistry, glass ceramics are mainly used for implants in bone and in dental prostheses.As for electronics, glass ceramics have diverse use in microelectronic packing and electronic components.



The superior properties of the microstructure, dimensional stability and variation of the chemical composition make it an ideal choice in electronics.Its unique properties make for extensive applicability.



The presence of stringent regulations imposed by regulatory authorities ensure reduction of harmful emissions from manufacturing units, further boosting market size during the forecast period.



The competitive landscape for the glass ceramics industry is moderately consolidated with a few large-scale players dominating the market. Prominent companies operating in the market are Schott AG, Corning Inc., Nippon Electric Glass, Asahi Glass Co., Ohara Inc., Zeiss, 3M, Eurokera, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kyrocera and PPG U.S., among others.



The Asia-Pacific glass ceramics market is set to capture around REDACTED of the total glass ceramics market, with China accounting for almost REDACTED of the APAC market by 2026.The massive projected size is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in this region.



China dominates the glass ceramics market due to rising power generation, semiconductor and electronics, infrastructure development and chemical processing industries in the country.Entry of new industry participants and distribution networks strengthened by international players in the country will further support market growth over the forecast period.



The advanced ceramics industry supports aerospace, automotive, communication computers, medical and military in the region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178866/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________