Sports Medicine: Technologies and Global Markets

New York, Nov. 02, 2021





Each product type market is further segmented based on technology.Body reconstruction and repair products are categorized in capital equipment solutions, implants, instruments and consumables, orthobiologics and prosthetic devices.



Body support and recovery products are divided into braces and supports, compression clothing, and physiotherapy equipment.



The market for sports medicine products is also segmented by application, namely knee injuries; shoulder injuries; ankle, thigh and foot injuries; elbow, hand and wrist injuries; hip injuries; back and spine injuries; and other injuries.The market revenue for each geographic segment (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) is reported and forecast.



For each region, the market in principal countries is also provided.



For an in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market share are also part of this report. This report also discusses driving and restraining factors of the global sports medicine products market along with new developments and approvals for sports medicine products.



Report Includes:

- 37 tables

- An updated review of the global markets for sports medicine products and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Evaluation and forecast the overall sports medicine market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region

- Discussion of emerging trends and advancements in the product pipeline of sports medicine market, as well as new approaches to deal with injuries and conditions related to sports and other intense physical activities

- Latest information on major market dynamics (DROs), recent developments, technology updates, industry structure, regulatory approvals, and other significant factors affecting the global sports medicine market growth

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market for sports medicine products

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bioventus LLC, DePuy Synthes, Emcyte Corp., Medtronic PLC, Orthofix, Smith & Nephew PLC, and Stryker Corp.,



Summary:

Sports medicine is a multidisciplinary field that integrates dedicated and specialized medical care and rehabilitation treatment for a wide range of injuries and conditions related to sports and other intense physical activities. The field is also focused on ‘preventive care’ to enable athletes to reduce the incidence of injuries and better manage their health before their physical problems advance to a state that can only be treated via an intervention such as surgery.



Studies conducted over the past few years point to an increase in physical activity among both children and adults worldwide.More people are playing sports and/or engaging in other intense physical activities to promote and maintain their health as well as for recreation and fun.



The growing active population has triggered a spike in the number of sports injuries.Moreover, with the growing popularity of sports an increasing number of people are pursuing sports as a career option and training hard to excel in their careers.



Overuse or any repetitive stress injuries can lead to soft tissue injuries such as cartilage damage, torn rotator cuff, meniscus tears, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, etc. With a growing active population, the demand for sports medicine products is also increasing.



Sports medicine has witnessed significant procedural and technological innovation in the past decade.This has taken treatment in sports medicine to the next level.



From reducing injuries to improving performance results, the field of sports medicine has made incredible progress since its beginnings in ancient Rome and Greece.Innovations in surgical techniques such as arthroscopy have brought a radical change to the sports medicine industry.



Many innovative solutions have been launched that uniquely incorporate different treatment modalities (mechanical, biological and electromagnetic) to achieve desired clinical outcomes, such as injury prevention, return to performance protocols, effective repair, and rehabilitation for both amateur and professional athletes. Given the increasing focus on participation in sports and active lifestyles the market is poised for significant growth in the next five to six years.



The global market for sports medicine products was valued at $REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to increase to $REDACTED through 2026 after growing at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period.



The market is experiencing significant growth primarily driven by an increasing incidence of sports injuries and continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities. Lack of trained sports medicine professionals and the high cost of sports medicine procedures are major restraining factors in the market.

