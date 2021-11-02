The global biometric authentication and identification market is estimated to reach $8,798.9 million in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.30% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biometric Authentication and Identification Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Function, Product Type, Deployment Model and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178590/?utm_source=GNW

The growth can be attributed to the mass identification initiatives taken by government bodies across the globe.



Integration of biometric authentication in several government operations like public commutation and education has also spurred opportunities within the segment.



Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market by Function



The contactless segment within the deployment model of the global biometric authentication and identification market will witness the highest growth rate over the coming years.The major driving factor within the contactless segment is the shift in consumer behavior post the COVID-19 pandemic.



With increasing concerns toward social distancing and emphasis on avoiding public surfaces, the consumer is inclining toward contactless authentication systems like face recognition and iris recognition.



Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market by Product Type



The fingerprint segment within the product type of global biometric authentication and identification market will capture the highest share, whereas face recognition will witness the highest growth rate over the coming years.Attributes like the ease of integration, economical application cost, and user-friendly ecosystem are the primary factors supporting acceptance of fingerprint authentication systems.



The integration of fingerprint authentication systems post-pandemic was so aggressive that it will cater to the higher market share even in several coming years.



Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market by Deployment Method



The on-facility segment within the deployment of the model of biometric authentication and identification system will cater to the highest market share in terms of value. The varied scope of application like integration in enterprise, government facilities, on nation’s borders, and airport among others for access control has allowed the segment to claim the highest market share.



Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market by Region



North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global biometric authentication and identification market. This is due to a significant number of companies based in the region, and increased spending by government organizations toward procurement and implementation of biometric authentication and identification system.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



ASSA ABLOY, Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu, IDEMIA, NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics, Secunet Security Networks, Siemens AG, Thales Group



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the biometric authentication and identification industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Africa

• Latin America

• Middle East

