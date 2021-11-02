Flex LNG - Invitation to Q3 2021 presentation and webcast

Hamilton, Bermuda

November 2, 2021

Flex LNG Limited ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday November 16, 2021 on or about 07:00 CET (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST) the same day.

In order to attend the webcast and/or conference call you may do one of the following:

Attend by Webcast:

Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hp8mpf3s

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 03 39 22

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 203 0095709

United Kingdom, local: 0844 4936 766

United States: +1 646 787 1226

United States (toll free): +1 866 2801 157

Confirmation Code: 8217249

A Q&A session will be held after the conference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the conference/webcast will be made available on www.flexlng.com and replay details will also be available at the website after the presentation.