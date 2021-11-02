Aktia and Finnair to launch a new Finnair Visa credit card

Finnish Swedish English

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

2 November 2021 at 12.00 p.m.

Aktia and Finnair have agreed on co-operation and will introduce a new Finnair Visa credit card into the market in spring 2022. With the co-operation, one of the most popular credit cards in the world will be made available to Finnair Plus members and at the same time, they will earn Finnair Plus points by making purchases with the card.

Finnair Plus points can be used not only for award flights but also, for example, for upgrading the travel class, hotel nights or gift cards from restaurants. Finnair Plus points can also be donated to different charities, such as UNICEF, CMI or The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation.

“We want to offer our customers first class means of payment, and co-operation with an iconic and reliable Finnish company such as Finnair is a special cause of joy for Aktia. I cannot wait to be able to introduce the new card into the market during next spring,” says Anssi Huhta, EVP, Director for Banking Business at Aktia.

“It is great that we can make a new way of making payments available to our customers together with Aktia. With the Finnair Visa credit card, our customers will have even more comprehensive opportunities to earn Finnair Plus points,” says Pekka Antila, Director of the Finnair Plus programme.

The procurement instructions and the more detailed card terms will follow later in spring 2022.

Further information:

Finnair Media desk

09 818 4020

comms(a)finnair.com

Aktia’s Communications

010 247 6294

viestinta(a)aktia.fi

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia and Europe via the short northern route. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do – Finnair intends to reduce its net emissions by 50% by the end of 2025 from the 2019 baseline and achieve carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc’s shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and well-being from one generation to the next already for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com



