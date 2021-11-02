Global in vitro toxicity testing market size to amass USD 18.07 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global in vitro toxicity testing market was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.1% over 2021-2027, subsequently accumulating a valuation of USD 18.07 billion by the end of forecast period.

The report carefully analyses various industry segmentations, including product type, method, toxicity endpoint & test, technology ambit, industry, and regional divisions. An intricate analysis of each segment with respect to the growth pattern, market share, projected growth rate contributes to a major portion of the study.

Increasing research & development activities in vitro testing, strict regulations regarding animal testing, and rising awareness regarding environmental concerns are majorly driving global in vitro toxicity testing market growth. Moreover, rising focus towards drug discovery and personalized medicine using in vitro methods is also augmenting the market development during the assessment period.

For the record, in vitro toxicity testing is the scientific study of toxic properties and effects of the toxic substances on cultured bacteria and cells.

In addition, technological advancements in genetics & genetic screening approaches coupled with emergence of innovative approaches to 3D cell culture with major companies focusing on new product launches are positively swaying the industry dynamics.

For instance, Labcorp Drug Development (formerly Covance) had opened a new R&D Center in Shanghai, China in September 2019. Similarly, Eurofins Scientific S.E launched a new food testing laboratory in Suzhou, China in May 2018.

Speaking of negatives, dearth of skilled professionals for method development, operation, validation, and troubleshooting activities is likely to hinder market progression over the projected timeline.

Geographical outlook

Analysts cite that North America is likely to serve as a lucrative growth avenue for the worldwide in vitro toxicity testing market over the assessment period, owing to rising infrastructure investment, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing focus of government bodies towards expanding drug discovery activities.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast duration 2021-2027, on account of improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing government incentives for research in academic & private organizations to assist the improvements in technology.

Global IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The demand for in-vitro diagnostic products due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as a strong increase in the demand for PCR, NGS, serology-based rapid-test drugs, the favorable regulatory environment for drug creation & marketing and a sharp increase in target patient population. These trends have driven industry players to develop and enhance their existing capacities in production and delivery, as well as emphasis on commodity development & improvements. It is anticipated that the development of automated in vitro diagnostic (IVD) systems for laboratories and hospitals to provide reliable, precise, and error-free diagnosis would drive progress.

