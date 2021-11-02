The distributed energy management system market is projected to reach USD 750 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 286 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.2%

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market by Application, Software, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05006187/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, high initial costs related to deploying distributed energy management system systems, need for ensuring privacy and security of consumer data is likely to hamper the growth of the distributed energy management system market.



The solar PV units, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.

The distributed energy management system market has been segmented based on application into Solar PV Units, Wind Generation Units, Energy Storage Systems, Combined Heat & Power Generation Systems, EV Charging Stations and Others.The Solar PV Units segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Low price of solar PV, encouraging manufacturers to consider solar power as an alternative to other conventional power generation sources, which acts as significant driving factors for the segment’s growth.



The industrial segment is projected to witness a larger market share than the wireless segment from 2020 to 2025.

Based on end user, the distributed energy management system market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, residential. The industrial segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020. the dependency on the central power grid increases the overall cost of energy generation in these remote areas. The peak load of power is the highest in the petroleum refining industry, followed by the chemicals industry. The users from the industrial sector consume more than 350 kW of energy, which is expected to witness a high CAGR during the forecast period.



North America is estimated to lead the distributed energy management system market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for distributed energy management system during the forecast period.For the market analysis, the region has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.



The demand for distributed energy management system in this region is driven by increasing investments in grid expansion projects to increase energy efficiency, grid reliability and increased power consumption residential sector.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 20%, and Others- 35%



By Region: North America- 35%, Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 25%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and Latin America- 10%

*Others includes sales managers, engineers, and regional managers.

Note: Tier 1 Company—Revenue > USD 5 billion, Tier 2 Company—Revenue between USD 1 and USD 5 billion, and Tier 3 Company—Revenue < USD 1 billion

The distributed energy management system market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence.The leading players in the distributed energy management system market.



The leading players in this market are Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US).



