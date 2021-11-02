CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Earnings per share for the quarter were 88 cents, compared to 65 cents in the same quarter of the prior year. Revenues for the quarter were $158 million, an increase from $136 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Earnings per share for the six months ended September 30, 2021 were $1.81, compared to $1.11 for the six months ended September 30, 2020. Revenues for the six months ended September 30, 2021 were $310 million, compared to $266 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020.
Continued development in new and existing business as well as improved operational efficiencies contributed to revenue growth during the quarter. With a strong balance sheet, R&D efforts have expanded and the rate at which liquidity is converted into intellectual property has quickened. Recent system enhancements increase the capacity, quality & consistency of our work product and the overall outcomes produced.
Telehealth usage has stabilized at levels 38 times higher than pre-pandemic. Patients have responded positively to virtual care and favorable regulatory changes have been implemented across the country. In addition to current services, CorVel is embracing opportunities for evolving health care models and providing tools to facilitate healthcare navigation. The Company is focusing on patient engagement and ease of use in the healthcare and workers’ compensation processes.
About CorVel
CorVel applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the stabilization of telehealth usage and the Company’s continued investment in evolving healthcare models, healthcare navigation tools, and other innovative technologies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.
The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and September 30, 2020 (unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Revenues
|$
|157,743,000
|$
|136,028,000
|Cost of revenues
|121,082,000
|105,525,000
|Gross profit
|36,661,000
|30,503,000
|General and administrative
|16,658,000
|15,560,000
|Income from operations
|20,003,000
|14,943,000
|Income tax provision
|3,931,000
|3,078,000
|Net income
|$
|16,072,000
|$
|11,865,000
|Earnings Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.66
|Diluted
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.65
|Weighted Shares
|Basic
|17,841,000
|17,937,000
|Diluted
|18,232,000
|18,174,000
|Six Months Ended
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Revenues
|$
|310,363,000
|$
|265,628,000
|Cost of revenues
|236,489,000
|208,616,000
|Gross profit
|73,874,000
|57,012,000
|General and administrative
|33,303,000
|31,145,000
|Income from operations
|40,571,000
|25,867,000
|Income tax provision
|7,656,000
|5,700,000
|Net income
|$
|32,915,000
|$
|20,167,000
|Earnings Per Share:
|Basic
|$
|1.84
|$
|1.12
|Diluted
|$
|1.81
|$
|1.11
|Weighted Shares
|Basic
|17,869,000
|17,960,000
|Diluted
|18,226,000
|18,144,000
CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and March 31, 2021 (audited)
|September 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|Cash
|$
|131,075,000
|$
|139,716,000
|Customer deposits
|61,061,000
|56,497,000
|Accounts receivable, net
|69,438,000
|64,722,000
|Prepaid taxes and expenses
|10,472,000
|8,006,000
|Property, net
|70,053,000
|70,619,000
|Goodwill and other assets
|40,625,000
|39,876,000
|Right-of-use asset, net
|42,177,000
|45,324,000
|Total
|$
|424,901,000
|$
|424,760,000
|Accounts and taxes payable
|$
|13,459,000
|$
|13,574,000
|Accrued liabilities
|149,189,000
|148,886,000
|Long-term lease liabilities
|38,458,000
|41,898,000
|Paid-in capital
|196,177,000
|185,944,000
|Treasury stock
|(604,190,000
|)
|(564,435,000
|)
|Retained earnings
|631,808,000
|598,893,000
|Total
|$
|424,901,000
|$
|424,760,000
|CorVel Corporation
|5128 Apache Plume Road
|Suite 400
|Fort Worth, TX 76109
|Contact: Melissa Storan
|Phone: 949-851-1473
|www.corvel.com