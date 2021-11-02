The respiratory care devices market is expected to reach USD 27.6 billion by 2026 from USD 18.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product, End User, COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04694763/?utm_source=GNW

However, factors such as the presence of an unfavorable reimbursement scenario and the availability of low-cost products from local manufacturers are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



COPD segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

COPD is a medical term referring to a group of lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.It is an inflammatory and progressive life-threatening lung disease characterized by a persistent blockage of airflow from the lungs.



One of the major causes of COPD is tobacco smoking.According to the US CDC, as many as eight in 10 COPD-related deaths are due to smoking.



Additionally, rising indoor (biomass fuel) and outdoor air pollution levels, exposure to dust and chemicals (vapors, irritants, and fumes), genetic disorders, and increasing geriatric population are other factors driving the prevalence of COPD. The elements, as mentioned above, are expected to drive the demand for respiratory care devices during the forecast period.



Hospitals is the largest end-user segment in the respiratory care devices market in 2020

Based on end-user, the respiratory care devices market is divided into hospitals, home care settings and ambulatory care.Hospitals form the largest end-user segment of the respiratory care devices market.



This can largely be attributed to the financial capabilities of hospitals to purchase expensive equipment and the availability of trained professionals in hospitals to operate respiratory care devices.Hospitals provide respiratory care services to patients through various departments, such as intensive care units, emergency rooms, outpatient departments, and pulmonary diagnostic laboratories, among others.



Moreover, COVID-19 has tremendously impacted o the hospital segment. Several hospitals have been established in order to cure an increasing number of patients infected from the coronavirus.



North America will continue to dominate the respiratory care devices market in 2026

The respiratory care devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the respiratory care devices market.



The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has driven the demand for respiratory devices in North America.Due to its growing geriatric population segment and environmental conditions that have favored the spread of the disease, COVID-19 has severely affected the region and ensured enormous growth in the demand for respiratory care devices.



Players in this and adjacent, or even non-related, markets have focused on or collaborated for expanding the manufacturing of critical care instruments and respiratory care devices.



Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), Drager AG (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France).



