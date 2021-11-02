The Global Heads-up Display (HUD) Market is expected to grow by USD 1.19 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heads-up Display (HUD) Market in the Transportation Sector 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178629/?utm_source=GNW

19 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. Our report on the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety and increasing demand from the luxury vehicles segment. In addition, growing awareness regarding passenger and vehicle safety is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Aviation

• Automotive

• Locomotive



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand from commercial aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on heads-up display (hud) market in the transportation sector covers the following areas:

• Heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector sizing

• Heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector forecast

• Heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corp., and WayRay AG. Also, the heads-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178629/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________