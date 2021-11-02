The Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893431/?utm_source=GNW

08 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Our report on the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders and product launches. In addition, the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea and respiratory disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Devices

• Accessories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the government and vendor initiatives to provide affordable CPAP devices as one of the prime reasons driving the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market vendors that include 3B Medical Inc., Armstrong Medical Ltd., Breas Medical AB, Compumedics Ltd., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mercury Medical, and ResMed Inc. Also, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

