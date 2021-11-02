TopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

- 21.3% increase in net sales
- 120 basis point gross margin expansion to 29.6%
- 120 basis point operating margin expansion to 15.8%, 170 basis points on an adjusted basis
- 160 basis point adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 18.7%
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the North American construction industry today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased with our overall results, particularly in this challenging environment characterized by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages across the entire construction industry. These market imbalances have impacted homebuilders’ ability to meet the continuing strong consumer demand, constraining growth for the entire industry.
“Our teams continue to do an excellent job managing inputs costs and pricing as evidenced by our strong EBITDA margin expansion this quarter.
“Looking ahead, we are confident in the overall fundamentals of our three end-markets; residential, commercial, and industrial, and our ability to leverage our size, scale, and operational excellence to continue to drive profitable growth.”
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2020)
- Net sales increased 21.3% to $845.8 million, 10.6% on a same branch basis, primarily driven by price and acquisitions.
- Gross margin increased 120 basis points to 29.6%.
- Operating profit was $133.8 million, compared to operating profit of $101.5 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $137.4 million, compared to $101.7 million, a 35.2% improvement.
- Operating margin increased 120 basis points, and on an adjusted basis expanded 170 basis points to 16.3%.
- Net income was $95.4 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, compared to $70.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $97.7 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, compared to $69.6 million, or $2.10 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $158.2 million, compared to $119.2 million, a 32.8% increase, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 160 basis points to 18.7%.
- At September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $327.9 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $381.9 million for total liquidity of $709.8 million.
Nine Month Financial Highlights
(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to nine months ended September 30, 2020)
- Net sales increased 21.3% to $2,422.8 million.
- Gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 28.5%.
- Operating profit was $358.0 million, compared to operating profit of $252.0 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $364.5 million, compared to $255.5 million, a 42.7% improvement.
- Operating margin was 14.8% a 220-basis point improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating margin improved 220 basis points to 15.0%.
- Net income was $245.7 million, or $7.41 per diluted share, compared to $176.3 million, or $5.29 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $256.4 million, or $7.73 per diluted share, compared to $171.2 million, or $5.14 per diluted share.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $423.9 million, compared to $315.3 million, a 34.4% increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.5%, a 170-basis point improvement.
Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended September 30, 2020)
|TruTeam
|3 Months Ended
9/30/21
|9 Months Ended
9/30/21
|Service Partners
|3 Months Ended
9/30/21
|9 Months Ended 9/30/21
|Sales
|$612,900
|$1,751,278
|Sales
|$276,398
|$801,363
|Change
|Change
|Volume
|1.9%
|5.7%
|Volume
|-5.2%
|7.1%
|Price
|8.4%
|4.9%
|Price
|16.5%
|10.4%
|M&A
|14.3%
|11.5%
|M&A
|1.9%
|1.3%
|Total Change
|24.5%
|22.1%
|Total Change
|13.2%
|18.8%
|Operating Margin
|17.1%
|15.9%
|Operating Margin
|17.1%
|15.6%
|Change
|20 bps
|100 bps
|Change
|370 bps
|350 bps
|Adj. Operating Margin
|17.2%
|16.0%
|Adj. Operating Margin
|17.1%
|15.7%
|Change
|20 bps
|100 bps
|Change
|370 bps
|350 bps
Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
|TTM Revenue at
|Month
|YTD 2021
|Acquisition ($millions)
|Acquired
|Business Focus
|LCR Contractors (I)
|$58.0
|January
|Heavy Commercial/Fireproofing
|Ozark Foam (I)
|$7.7
|March
|Residential, primarily spray foam
|American Building Systems (I&D)
|$144.0
|April
|Residential (94%) & Distribution (6%)
|Creative Conservation (I)
|$7.4
|April
|Residential
|RJ Insulation (I)
|$4.0
|June
|Residential, shower doors/mirrors
|Valley Gutter Supply (D)
|$10.0
|August
|Fabricator & distributor
|California Building Products (I)
|$18.0
|October
|Residential and light commercial
|Distribution International (D)
|$747.0
|October
|Fabricator and specialty distributor
|Total
|$996.1
I = Installation
D = Distribution
Buck added, “Acquisitions continue to be our number one capital allocation priority and our acquisition of Distribution International has further enhanced our robust M&A pipeline focused on three end-markets: residential, commercial, and industrial. Over the past six years, we have put together a disciplined team to source and integrate deals, and during this timeframe have put almost $2 billion of capital to work for our shareholders.”
Share repurchases
In the third quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 60,105 shares at an average price of $191.64 per share. Year-to-date the Company has repurchased 183,136 shares as an average price of $194.15 per share.
2021 Outlook
Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (*)
($ in millions)
|2021
|Low
|High
|Legacy BLD Sales
|$
|3,255
|$
|3,295
|DI Sales
|$
|170
|$
|180
|Total Sales
|$
|3,425
|$
|3,475
|2021
|Low
|High
|Legacy BLD Adj. EBITDA*
|$
|570
|$
|585
|DI Adj. EBITDA
|$
|15
|$
|20
|Total Adj. EBITDA
|$
|585
|$
|605
*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.
Additional Information
Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, November 2, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the North American construction industry. We provide insulation solutions and building material installation services through TruTeam which has approximately 235 branches. We distribute building insulation and building product materials for the residential and commercial end-markets through Service Partners and mechanical insulation and other specialty products for the commercial and industrial end-markets through Distribution International. Our specialty distribution network encompasses 175 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements contained herein reflect our views about future periods, including our future plans and performance, constitute “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. We caution you against unduly relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our future performance may be affected by the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States economy, specifically with respect to residential and commercial construction; our ability to continue operations in markets affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our ability to collect receivables from our customers; our reliance on residential new construction, residential repair/remodel, and commercial construction; our reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to attract, develop, and retain talented personnel and our sales and labor force; our ability to maintain consistent practices across our locations; and our ability to maintain our competitive position. We discuss the material risks we face under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC in February 2021, as well as under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Our forward-looking statements in this filing speak only as of the date of this filing. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company believes that the non-GAAP performance measures and ratios that are contained herein, which management uses to manage our business, provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in our prior periods. Non-GAAP performance measures and ratios should be viewed in addition, and not as an alternative, to the Company's reported results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Additional information about the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC and is available on TopBuild's website at www.topbuild.com.
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|845,757
|$
|697,223
|$
|2,422,810
|$
|1,996,551
|Cost of sales
|595,466
|498,895
|1,731,581
|1,448,210
|Gross profit
|250,291
|198,328
|691,229
|548,341
|Selling, general, and administrative expense
|116,485
|96,805
|333,252
|296,372
|Operating profit
|133,806
|101,523
|357,977
|251,969
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest expense
|(5,503
|)
|(7,692
|)
|(18,210
|)
|(24,711
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(13,862
|)
|(233
|)
|Other, net
|66
|86
|210
|648
|Other expense, net
|(5,437
|)
|(7,606
|)
|(31,862
|)
|(24,296
|)
|Income before income taxes
|128,369
|93,917
|326,115
|227,673
|Income tax expense
|(32,934
|)
|(23,921
|)
|(80,457
|)
|(51,407
|)
|Net income
|$
|95,435
|$
|69,996
|$
|245,658
|$
|176,266
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|2.91
|$
|2.13
|$
|7.49
|$
|5.35
|Diluted
|$
|2.88
|$
|2.11
|$
|7.41
|$
|5.29
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|32,763,311
|32,847,652
|32,818,145
|33,960,969
|Diluted
|33,088,680
|33,210,545
|33,155,995
|33,337,259
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|As of
|September 30,
|December 31,
|ASSETS
|2021
|2020
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|327,906
|$
|330,007
|Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $8,856 at September 30, 2021, and $6,926 at December 31, 2020
|516,941
|427,340
|Inventories, net
|202,018
|161,369
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|21,240
|17,689
|Total current assets
|1,068,105
|936,405
|Right of use assets
|104,047
|83,490
|Property and equipment, net
|203,530
|180,053
|Goodwill
|1,496,737
|1,410,685
|Other intangible assets, net
|234,872
|190,605
|Deferred tax assets, net
|2,751
|2,728
|Other assets
|10,646
|11,317
|Total assets
|$
|3,120,688
|$
|2,815,283
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|382,932
|$
|331,710
|Current portion of long-term debt
|23,557
|23,326
|Accrued liabilities
|141,261
|107,949
|Short-term lease liabilities
|37,048
|33,492
|Total current liabilities
|584,798
|496,477
|Long-term debt
|675,567
|683,396
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|166,240
|168,568
|Long-term portion of insurance reserves
|47,775
|50,657
|Long-term lease liabilities
|71,290
|53,749
|Other liabilities
|13,307
|13,642
|Total liabilities
|1,558,977
|1,466,489
|EQUITY
|1,561,711
|1,348,794
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,120,688
|$
|2,815,283
|As of September 30,
|2021
|2020
|Other Financial Data
|Receivable days
|45
|48
|Inventory days
|33
|27
|Accounts payable days
|75
|81
|Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable
|$
|336,027
|$
|267,369
|Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †
|10.3
|%
|10.1
|%
|† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
|TopBuild Corp.
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|245,658
|$
|176,266
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|51,005
|47,527
|Share-based compensation
|8,375
|12,159
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|13,862
|233
|Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment
|1,410
|290
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,352
|1,103
|Provision for bad debt expense
|5,215
|5,625
|Loss from inventory obsolescence
|1,667
|1,908
|Deferred income taxes, net
|(1,661
|)
|(709
|)
|Change in certain assets and liabilities
|Receivables, net
|(62,257
|)
|(13,645
|)
|Inventories, net
|(30,115
|)
|4,759
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,984
|)
|(14,989
|)
|Accounts payable
|47,907
|2,152
|Accrued liabilities
|30,397
|33,436
|Payment of contingent consideration
|(22
|)
|(413
|)
|Other, net
|(304
|)
|21
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|309,505
|255,723
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(42,320
|)
|(27,206
|)
|Acquisition of businesses
|(205,028
|)
|(21,450
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|298
|2,332
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(247,050
|)
|(46,324
|)
|Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|411,250
|300,000
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(427,563
|)
|(319,168
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(6,500
|)
|(2,280
|)
|Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
|(11,511
|)
|(14,781
|)
|Exercise of stock options
|5,952
|1,438
|Repurchase of shares of common stock
|(35,556
|)
|(43,149
|)
|Payment of contingent consideration
|(628
|)
|(928
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(64,556
|)
|(78,868
|)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(Decrease) increase for the period
|(2,101
|)
|130,531
|Beginning of period
|330,007
|184,807
|End of period
|$
|327,906
|$
|315,338
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
|Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|51,190
|$
|27,098
|Accruals for property and equipment
|580
|278
|TopBuild Corp.
|Segment Data (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|Change
|2021
|2020
|Change
|TruTeam
|Sales
|$
|612,900
|$
|492,206
|24.5
|%
|$
|1,751,278
|$
|1,434,648
|22.1
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|105,046
|$
|83,142
|277,748
|$
|213,136
|Operating margin, as reported
|17.1
|%
|16.9
|%
|15.9
|%
|14.9
|%
|Rationalization charges
|—
|9
|—
|866
|Acquisition related costs
|171
|—
|1,283
|4
|COVID-19 pay
|—
|278
|605
|916
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|105,217
|$
|83,429
|$
|279,636
|$
|214,922
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|17.2
|%
|17.0
|%
|16.0
|%
|15.0
|%
|Service Partners
|Sales
|$
|276,398
|$
|244,113
|13.2
|%
|$
|801,363
|$
|674,672
|18.8
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|47,162
|$
|32,787
|125,403
|$
|81,612
|Operating margin, as reported
|17.1
|%
|13.4
|%
|15.6
|%
|12.1
|%
|Rationalization charges
|—
|(161
|)
|—
|783
|COVID-19 pay
|—
|15
|54
|70
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|47,162
|$
|32,641
|$
|125,457
|$
|82,464
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|17.1
|%
|13.4
|%
|15.7
|%
|12.2
|%
|Total
|Sales before eliminations
|$
|889,298
|$
|736,319
|$
|2,552,641
|$
|2,109,320
|Intercompany eliminations
|(43,541
|)
|(39,096
|)
|(129,831
|)
|(112,769
|)
|Net sales after eliminations
|$
|845,757
|$
|697,223
|21.3
|%
|$
|2,422,810
|$
|1,996,551
|21.3
|%
|Operating profit, as reported - segments
|$
|152,208
|$
|115,929
|$
|403,151
|$
|294,748
|General corporate expense, net
|(10,812
|)
|(8,032
|)
|(24,124
|)
|(24,610
|)
|Intercompany eliminations
|(7,590
|)
|(6,374
|)
|(21,050
|)
|(18,169
|)
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|133,806
|$
|101,523
|$
|357,977
|$
|251,969
|Operating margin, as reported
|15.8
|%
|14.6
|%
|14.8
|%
|12.6
|%
|Rationalization charges
|—
|(274
|)
|16
|2,102
|Acquisition related costs †
|3,634
|142
|5,844
|338
|Refinancing costs
|—
|—
|—
|57
|COVID-19 pay
|—
|293
|659
|984
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|137,440
|$
|101,684
|$
|364,496
|$
|255,450
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|16.3
|%
|14.6
|%
|15.0
|%
|12.8
|%
|Share-based compensation
|2,998
|3,280
|8,375
|12,317
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,784
|14,216
|51,005
|47,527
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|158,222
|$
|119,180
|$
|423,876
|$
|315,294
|EBITDA margin, as adjusted
|18.7
|%
|17.1
|%
|17.5
|%
|15.8
|%
|Sales change period over period
|148,534
|426,259
|EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period
|39,042
|108,582
|Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales
|26.3
|%
|25.5
|%
|† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
|TopBuild Corp.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations
|Net sales
|$
|845,757
|$
|697,223
|$
|2,422,810
|$
|1,996,551
|Gross profit, as reported
|$
|250,291
|$
|198,328
|$
|691,229
|$
|548,341
|Rationalization charges
|—
|(63
|)
|—
|1,016
|COVID-19 pay
|—
|273
|592
|755
|Gross profit, as adjusted
|$
|250,291
|$
|198,538
|$
|691,821
|$
|550,111
|Gross margin, as reported
|29.6
|%
|28.4
|%
|28.5
|%
|27.5
|%
|Gross margin, as adjusted
|29.6
|%
|28.5
|%
|28.6
|%
|27.6
|%
|Operating profit, as reported
|$
|133,806
|$
|101,523
|$
|357,977
|$
|251,969
|Rationalization charges
|—
|(274
|)
|16
|2,102
|Acquisition related costs
|3,634
|142
|5,844
|338
|Refinancing costs
|—
|—
|—
|57
|COVID-19 pay
|—
|293
|659
|984
|Operating profit, as adjusted
|$
|137,440
|$
|101,684
|$
|364,496
|$
|255,450
|Operating margin, as reported
|15.8
|%
|14.6
|%
|14.8
|%
|12.6
|%
|Operating margin, as adjusted
|16.3
|%
|14.6
|%
|15.0
|%
|12.8
|%
|Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
|Income before income taxes, as reported
|$
|128,369
|$
|93,917
|$
|326,115
|$
|227,673
|Rationalization charges
|—
|(274
|)
|16
|2,102
|Acquisition related costs
|3,634
|142
|5,844
|338
|Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|13,862
|290
|COVID-19 pay
|—
|293
|659
|984
|Income before income taxes, as adjusted
|132,003
|94,078
|346,496
|231,387
|Tax rate at 26.0%
|(34,321
|)
|(24,460
|)
|(90,089
|)
|(60,161
|)
|Income, as adjusted
|$
|97,682
|$
|69,618
|$
|256,407
|$
|171,226
|Income per common share, as adjusted
|$
|2.95
|$
|2.10
|$
|7.73
|$
|5.14
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|33,088,680
|33,210,545
|33,155,995
|33,337,259
|TopBuild Corp.
|Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|Same branch:
|TruTeam
|$
|542,679
|$
|492,206
|$
|1,586,336
|$
|1,434,648
|Service Partners
|271,760
|244,113
|792,834
|674,672
|Eliminations
|(43,206
|)
|(39,096
|)
|(128,511
|)
|(112,769
|)
|Total same branch
|771,233
|697,223
|2,250,659
|1,996,551
|Acquisitions (a):
|TruTeam
|$
|70,221
|$
|—
|$
|164,942
|$
|—
|Service Partners
|4,638
|—
|8,529
|—
|Eliminations
|(335
|)
|—
|(1,320
|)
|—
|Total acquisitions
|74,524
|—
|172,151
|—
|Total
|$
|845,757
|$
|697,223
|$
|2,422,810
|$
|1,996,551
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|Same branch
|$
|146,774
|$
|119,180
|$
|400,328
|$
|315,294
|Acquisitions (a)
|11,448
|—
|23,548
|—
|Total
|$
|158,222
|$
|119,180
|$
|423,876
|$
|315,294
|EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
|Same branch (b)
|19.0
|%
|17.8
|%
|Acquisitions (c)
|15.4
|%
|13.7
|%
|Total (d)
|18.7
|%
|17.1
|%
|17.5
|%
|15.8
|%
|As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
|Same branch (e)
|37.3
|%
|33.5
|%
|Acquisitions (c)
|15.4
|%
|13.7
|%
|Total (f)
|26.3
|%
|25.5
|%
|(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
|(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
|(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
|(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
|(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
|(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
|TopBuild Corp.
|Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Same branch:
|Residential
|$
|610,377
|$
|545,688
|$
|1,761,630
|$
|1,557,954
|Commercial
|160,856
|151,535
|489,029
|438,597
|Same branch net sales
|771,233
|697,223
|2,250,659
|1,996,551
|Acquisitions (a):
|Residential
|$
|62,050
|$
|—
|$
|140,190
|$
|—
|Commercial
|12,474
|—
|31,961
|—
|Acquisitions net sales
|74,524
|—
|172,151
|—
|Total net sales
|$
|845,757
|$
|697,223
|$
|2,422,810
|$
|1,996,551
|(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
|TopBuild Corp.
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|September 30, 2021
|Net income, as reported
|$
|95,435
|$
|69,996
|$
|245,658
|$
|176,266
|$
|316,415
|Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
|Interest expense and other, net
|5,437
|7,606
|18,000
|24,063
|25,660
|Income tax expense
|32,934
|23,921
|80,457
|51,407
|105,117
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,784
|14,216
|51,005
|47,527
|65,888
|Share-based compensation
|2,998
|3,280
|8,375
|12,317
|10,968
|Rationalization charges
|—
|(274
|)
|16
|2,102
|12
|Acquisition related costs
|3,634
|142
|5,844
|338
|6,362
|Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|13,862
|290
|13,862
|COVID-19 pay
|—
|293
|659
|984
|1,043
|EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|158,222
|$
|119,180
|$
|423,876
|$
|315,294
|$
|545,327
|Proforma acquisition EBITDA (a)
|105,148
|Proforma combined EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|650,475
|Net Debt Calculation
|Long-term debt, gross
|$
|711,694
|Acquisition debt (b)
|807,500
|Total long-term debt, gross
|$
|1,519,194
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|327,906
|Acquisition cash, net (c)
|(243,746
|)
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|$
|84,160
|Net debt, total
|$
|1,435,034
|(a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed through the date of this release.
|(b) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of debt incurred to fund the acquisition of Distribution International.
|(c) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of cash used to fund the acquisition of Distribution International.
|TopBuild Corp.
|Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2021
|Trailing Twelve
Months Ended
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|September 30, 2021
|Net Sales
|$
|721,487
|$
|742,798
|$
|834,255
|$
|845,757
|$
|3,144,297
|Acquisitions proforma adjustment †
|57,830
|46,727
|4,731
|1,336
|110,624
|Net sales, acquisition adjusted
|$
|779,317
|$
|789,525
|$
|838,986
|$
|847,093
|$
|3,254,921
|† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
|TopBuild Corp.
|2021 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
|(in millions)
|Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021
|Low
|High
|Estimated net income
|$
|273.0
|$
|308.7
|Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
|Interest expense and other, net
|29.8
|27.8
|Income tax expense
|95.8
|108.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|80.6
|78.5
|Share-based compensation
|11.8
|10.8
|Rationalization charges
|0.9
|0.7
|Acquisition related costs
|18.2
|16.2
|Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt
|14.9
|13.9
|Acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|60.0
|40.0
|Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted
|$
|585.0
|$
|605.0