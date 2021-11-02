The Global Drilling Rig Market is expected to grow by $ 14.73 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drilling Rig Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05892918/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the drilling rig market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in oil and gas demand and rising investments in the upstream oil and gas sector. In addition, increase in oil and gas demand is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The drilling rig market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The drilling rig market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• MEA

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the drilling rig market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on drilling rig market covers the following areas:

• Drilling rig market sizing

• Drilling rig market forecast

• Drilling rig market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drilling rig market vendors that include Archer Ltd., Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., Transocean Ltd., and Valaris Plc. Also, the drilling rig market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

