The Global Car Sharing Market is expected to grow by $ 21.92 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 37.46% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car Sharing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891168/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the car sharing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent government regulations regarding emission control and increasing investments in car sharing by automobile manufacturers. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding emission control is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The car sharing market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The car sharing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Business

• Individual



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of urban mobility due to increasing traffic congestion and pollutionas one of the prime reasons driving the car sharing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on car sharing market covers the following areas:

• Car sharing market sizing

• Car sharing market forecast

• Car sharing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car sharing market vendors that include Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Lyft Inc., Mobility Cooperative, Modo Co-operative, Orix Corp., and Zipcar Inc. Also, the car sharing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891168/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________