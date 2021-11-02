Fierce Inc. CEO Ed Beltran Named to CIO Bulletin's '50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch'

SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ed Beltran, CEO of Fierce Inc., a Seattle-based leadership development organization, has been named to CIO Bulletin's prestigious list of "50 Most Innovative Companies to Watch."

Fierce, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, joins an impressive list of companies from around the world that have been recognized for their innovative services.

"We're excited to be included in this list," said Edward Beltran, the company's CEO. "Over the past 20 years, we have worked with companies, helping them to learn how to have more productive conversations with their team members and customers, and we've taken the time to develop innovative solutions to meet the changing demands of today's workplace."

In a wide-ranging interview published in the magazine, Beltran explains how conversations are the building blocks of culture. He discusses how the company met the moment of the past year, launching workshops to help corporate leaders address microaggressions in the workplace.

Beltran also highlights Fierce Inc.'s products and services, including VR simulations, placing learners in real situations in a gaming environment where they can choose the direction of the conversation, experience the outcome, hit redo, and learn from an immersive environment in 15 minutes or less; Fierce Connect, which is an app that helps you build up your conversation and have it in real-time. Fierce uses AI to predict what conversations our learners need to have and provide them with the resources to have successful conversations that will positively impact their professional and personal lives; and On-Demand Learning: Clients can choose from eight different Fierce learning tracks depending on your team's needs — Foundations, Team, Coach, Delegate, Confront, Feedback, Accountability, and Negotiations. These are self-paced, self-directed interactive micro-learning modules that allow employees to learn at their own pace.

CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today's CIOs and other technology decision-makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how the techie giants, governments and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the Business & IT world.

Fierce Conversations is an award-winning leadership development and training company that drives results for business and education by improving workplace communication. Fierce Conversations creates authentic, energizing, and rewarding connections with colleagues and customers through skillful conversations that lead to successful outcomes and measurable ROI. Tailored to any organization, Fierce Conversations' principles and methods translate across the globe, ensure individual and collective success, and develop skills that are practical, easy to learn, and can be applied immediately. Fierce Conversations' programs have been successfully implemented at blue-chip companies, non-profits, and educational organizations worldwide, including Ernst & Young, Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Coca-Cola, CARE, and Crate & Barrel. Fierce Conversations has received numerous industry and business accolades. The company has been honored as an Inc. 500|5000 company six times; in 2021, has been named to TrainingIndustry.com's "Companies to Watch" list; and, for three years, was selected a Seattle Business magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" in Washington lists.

