Plan ahead if you’re travelling to the U.S. after Nov. 8, when the border reopens for Canadians, says CAA

OTTAWA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the U.S. Government’s announcement that the U.S.-Canada border will open next week on Nov. 8, 2021 for Canadians’ travelling to the U.S., CAA North & East Ontario is urging travellers to plan ahead.



CAA supports the safe return of travel but recognizes the health and safety of Canadians remains the top priority.

“When planning your travel, Ontarians should be thinking ahead and taking steps to protect themselves and others by following official health and travel guidance,” says Jeff Walker, President and CEO at CAA North & East Ontario.

“Top of that list should be downloading ArriveCAN, the official Government of Canada’s app that provides travellers’ vaccination information when reentering Canada,” he adds.

In addition, CAA North & East Ontario offers the following advice to Canadians considering travelling to the U.S.:

Standards will vary by destination, and not everything may be open, or fully open. Book your accommodations and activities before you go and check out their protocols in advance to make sure you will feel comfortable.

Pack snacks, water, masks, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies – not only for the trip across the border, which may experience longer wait times, but to have on hand at your final destination. This will help to reduce the number of trips to stores.

Don’t travel if anyone in your party or household is sick.

Monitor local media to stay informed of the situation at your destination.

Consider updating your passport now so it is ready when you are. And always travel with all necessary travel documentation, including passport, proof of vaccination, negative COVID test as required, your provincial health card and health insurance cards. Have the ArriveCAN app loaded on your phone and populated. In case of internet outages, you may want to print your documents to have on hand.

Insurance policies vary and can change during COVID, so it’s important to review your policy, and understand what you’re covered for before you travel. If there is an advisory in place before you go, review your options with your policy issuer. A CAA Travel Consultant can help you review your existing policy to identify gaps in coverage, or help you purchase the policy that’s right for you.

Register as a Canadian travelling abroad with the Government of Canada to receive important information and updates. Visit travel.gc.ca/register to register online.



For more information and resources on travelling during COVID-19 visit travel.gc.ca and CAA’s website. You can also speak with a CAA Travel Consultant, your trusted travel professional, to help you navigate changing travel advisories. Visit a CAA Store or call 1-800-267-8713. CAA North & East Ontario remains a trusted resource for travellers as they consider the decision to travel as rules change.

About CAA North & East Ontario

CAA North & East Ontario is a non-profit club and part of a federation of eight Clubs providing over six million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA North & East Ontario also advocates on road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection. CAA has been named for the second consecutive year as Canada’s Most Trusted Brand by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

For further comment, or to book an interview, please contact:

Julie Beun

Director of Communications and Public Relations

jbeun@caaneo.on.ca

613 371 9060

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/964d269c-f934-438a-8733-52a8e414d281