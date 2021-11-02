Bazaarvoice names Zarina Lam Stanford as Chief Marketing Officer to drive market education and adoption of user-generated content

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., today announced that it has named Zarina Lam Stanford as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). An established leader with global SaaS experience spanning North America, Asia Pacific & Japan, Europe, and other growth markets, Stanford brings over 20 years of experience in leading with a customer-centric, insights-driven, and outcome-based approach to marketing and business growth at numerous SaaS companies.



“I am excited to welcome Zarina to Bazaarvoice. With Zarina on board, we are well poised to deliver our overall mission to enable brands and retailers to mobilize the full potential of how user-generated content (UGC) can unlock tremendous growth opportunities for their business,” said Keith Nealon, CEO, Bazaarvoice. A recent Bazaarvoice study found that 42% of shoppers won’t purchase a product if there isn’t UGC available on the product page.

Stanford says, “I am thrilled to be a BVer here at Bazaarvoice, an icon in the exploding UGC global arena where consumers openly share their sentiments for brands, retailers, and employers. Technology and connectedness have transformed traditional B2B and B2C businesses to a C2B2C marketplace where consumers (C) are guiding businesses and brands (B) on how best to serve them. It is up to businesses and brands to harness the power of the voices of consumers.” Bazaarvoice research finds that when shoppers engage with UGC on best-in-class sites, brands and retailers see a 138% conversion lift.

Prior to joining Bazaarvoice, Stanford was Chief Communication and Marketing Officer of Rackspace Technology and held senior sales and marketing executive positions at publicly held companies such as IBM and SAP, and private equity firm Syniti. Stanford was recently named among the 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC) and is a member of the Marketing Academy CMO Fellow.

Stanford assumed her role as CMO in November 2021 and will largely be based out of Bazaarvoice’s global head office in Austin, Texas.

