Teladoc Health to Host Investor Day on November 18, 2021

PURCHASE, NY, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health , Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, announced today that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, November 18, 2021.



Members of Teladoc Health’s senior management team will join Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer and Mala Murthy, chief financial officer, for the half day program which will offer key insights about the industry’s evolution and rapid growth as well as the company’s vision, strategy, and outlook.

Teladoc Health’s Investor Day will be accessible via a live audio webcast that will be available at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/. A replay will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the meeting, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020 and #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.