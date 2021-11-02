Novadiscovery Continues Global Expansion with the Launch of its US Headquarters in Boston, MA

The new office will support continued expansion into the US market, NOVA’s largest customer base, and provide customers with access to NOVA’s collaborative in silico clinical trial simulation platform, Jinkō®

Lyon, France – 2 November 2021: Novadiscovery (NOVA), a leading health tech company using in silico clinical trials to predict drug efficacy and accelerate clinical development, today announces the opening of its US headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts as part of the company’s international expansion plan. The new office is part of the renowned Cambridge Innovation Center in Kendall Square, which holds the largest concentration of life science companies in the US.

Charlotte Turnier, SVP Sales and Marketing, has relocated from NOVA’s headquarters in Lyon, France to its new US base, where she will lead the company’s sales acceleration plan. NOVA’s US team also includes Jim Bosley, SVP Modeling and Simulation, and Heidi Morris, Business Development Director.

Charlotte Turnier, NOVA’s SVP Sales and Marketing, commented: “With the increasing digitization of healthcare, the field of clinical trial simulation is poised to accelerate and transform conventional clinical development. Predicting outcomes and de-risking protocol designs are just a few examples of how we support our sponsors. In silico drug development is the next generation of pharmaceutical R&D. I am pleased to continue to support our US customers from our new Boston location and to accelerate the adoption of our Jinkō® platform by the life sciences industry.”

François-Henri Boissel, CEO of NOVA, commented: “The opening of our new facilities in the US marks a major milestone for NOVA and represents an exciting time for the company as we expand our services to our current and future partners in the US and beyond. The state-of-the-art facilities at the Cambridge Innovation Center are the perfect location to foster innovation as we continue to develop our Jinkō® platform. The team at NOVA continues to be the go-to partner for pharma and biotech companies for in silico clinical trial support, and I am excited for what the future holds for NOVA.”

About Novadiscovery

Novadiscovery (NOVA) is a leading health tech company using in silico clinical trials to predict drug efficacy and optimize clinical trial development. The Company aims to improve R&D productivity and maximize patient outcomes by predicting the clinical benefit of a potential new drug candidate through computer simulation, ahead of human trials.

NOVA’s innovative approach leverages disease modeling and simulation expertise accumulated over the past decade and combines mathematical models of diseases and potential new treatments with virtual patients in its integrated clinical trial simulation platform, Jinkō®.

NOVA is headquartered in Lyon, France and has a team of 70 scientists, engineers & clinicians who work at the interface of biology, pharmacology, mathematics & computer science.

For more information, please visit https://www.novadiscovery.com and follow us on Twitter @novadiscovery and linkedin.com/company/novadiscovery