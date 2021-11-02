Believe: Q3 webcast invitation

Believe will issue its Q3 revenue press release on November 3, 2021 after market close

Webcast:

Beieve will host a webcast https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dnkvuw5v and conference call starting at 6:30 p.m. CET on November 3, 2021.

Denis Ladegaillerie, Founder and CEO, and Xavier Dumont, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will present Q3 and Year-to-date revenues and answer questions addressed in the call or submitted through the webcast.

All information related to the interim results are available on our investor website: Believe - Investors Website - Financials

Conference call details:

France, Paris: +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94

United Kingdom, London: +44 (0) 2071 928000

United States, New York: +1 631 510 7495

Conference ID: 2883166

Attachment