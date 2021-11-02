CLS Americas Debuts MRI-US Fusion-Guided Focal Laser Ablation System at 97th Annual WSAUA Conference

Company Goal to Enable Minimally-Invasive, Focal Therapy Procedure to be Performed in an Office Setting or Clinic under Local Anesthetic

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS), developer of high precision, image-guided focal laser ablation (FLA) systems, today announced the new generation of its TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy System is being exhibited at the Western Section AUA - 97th Annual Meeting at Indian Wells, CA this October 31 to Nov 4, 2021. The new TRANBERG thermal therapy system is undergoing clinical studies and being tested using MRI-US, fusion-guided laser ablation for the minimally-invasive, targeted focal therapy of prostate tumors. CLS’s goal is to enable high precision, focal laser ablation of prostate cancer tumors to be performed under local anesthetic in an office setting or clinic as well as hospitals. Visit the company at booth # TT24.

“We’re excited to show our new TRANBERG thermal therapy system to this prestigious group of urologist physician attendees,” stated Michael Magnani, Managing Director of CLS Americas. “CLS is pleased by the growing acceptance in minimally invasive, MRI-US fusion-guided biopsies and cryoablation of prostate cancer tumors. We believe our focal laser ablation system will perform well and produce excellent results using the same fusion-guidance technology.”

High Precision Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG® |Thermal Therapy System has been developed for image-guided, high-precision soft tissue thermal therapy and ablation procedures. For the US market, the system is configured for CT or MRI-US, fusion image-guided procedures, and can be configured for tissue temperature feedback for precise temperature and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, external tissue temperature probe sensors, and procedure specific accessories. Its non-cooled, laser fiber technology optimizes heat distribution, eliminates the need for external cooling, and helps reduce procedure times.

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) develops and commercializes its TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy System, including sterile disposables and accessories, for image-guided, minimally invasive focal laser ablation of soft tissue. CLS is headquartered in Lund and has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. CLS is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. The Certified Advisor (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Tel: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. US Tel: 1 (949) 504-5440. For more information about CLS, visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.se.