El Pollo Loco Launches Bless Togetherness Holiday Campaign to Celebrate Connection and Tradition

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced the start of Bless Togetherness, its 2021 holiday campaign celebrating the joy of friends and family reuniting to commemorate seasonal traditions.



The Bless Togetherness holiday campaign includes festive seasonal products, packaging, décor, gift cards and El Pollo Loco’s first-ever in-app game, Merry Matches — available exclusively to Loco Rewards members. Starting in late November, members can use the Loco Rewards app to play the scratch and match game for chances to win exclusive rewards. Loco Rewards members will be able to play Merry Matches once every 24 hours and the game will only run for a limited time. Download the Loco Rewards app in the App Store or Google Play store to participate.

“Family and tradition are at the heart of everything we do at El Pollo Loco, and that’s what the holidays are all about,” said Andrew Rebhun, vice president of digital at El Pollo Loco. “After two years of separation and isolation, we wanted to create a joyful, feel-good campaign that celebrates getting back to what matters — enjoying quality time, closeness and good food with the people we care about throughout the holiday season.”

And since tamales are a tradition best shared with family and friends, El Pollo Loco is adding a line of special Holiday Tamale Bowls to its menu for a limited time. From Nov. 2 through Dec. 26, choose from three delicious options:

Double Tamale Avocado Bowl – Two of El Pollo Loco’s delicious handmade chicken tamales on a bed of rice and beans topped with traditional enchilada sauce, cotija cheese and fresh Hass Avocado and cilantro.

– Two of El Pollo Loco’s delicious handmade chicken tamales on a bed of rice and beans topped with traditional enchilada sauce, cotija cheese and fresh Hass Avocado and cilantro. Tamale & Taco Bowl – A handmade El Pollo Loco chicken tamale topped with traditional enchilada sauce, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro, served alongside an authentic chicken taco al carbon on a bed of rice and beans.

– A handmade El Pollo Loco chicken tamale topped with traditional enchilada sauce, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro, served alongside an authentic chicken taco al carbon on a bed of rice and beans. Tamale & Two-Piece Chicken – A handmade El Pollo Loco chicken tamale topped with traditional enchilada sauce, cotija cheese and fresh cilantro, and served with one of our famous fire-grilled chicken legs and one of our famous fire-grilled chicken thighs on a bed of rice and beans.



Additional holiday products will also be available during the same period as part of the Bless Togetherness holiday campaign, including:

Holiday Familia Dinner – 10 pieces of El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken with fresh salsa and your choice of two large sides and warm tortillas for just $20.

– 10 pieces of El Pollo Loco’s famous fire-grilled chicken with fresh salsa and your choice of two large sides and warm tortillas for just $20. Chicken Pozole Verde – El Pollo Loco’s famous chicken and tender hominy slowly simmered in a savory broth of tomatillo, garlic, onion and flavorful chiles.

– El Pollo Loco’s famous chicken and tender hominy slowly simmered in a savory broth of tomatillo, garlic, onion and flavorful chiles. Mexican Hot Chocolate – A decadent blend of Rich Abuelita Chocolate, spiced with cinnamon and vanilla topped with whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

– A decadent blend of Rich Abuelita Chocolate, spiced with cinnamon and vanilla topped with whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Tamales — El Pollo Loco’s famous handmade tamales, available a la carte and in family bundles of six or 12.

For those looking to give the gift of tasty food, special edition Bless Togetherness holiday gift cards will also be available in fun and festive designs. The gift cards are perfect for stocking stuffers, gift exchanges and more, and special weekly e-gift card deals will be posted on ElPolloLoco.com throughout the holiday season. Virtual and physical gift cards can be purchased online at ElPolloLoco.com/GiftCards and in person at all El Pollo Loco locations.

To further celebrate togetherness this holiday season, El Pollo Loco will cater Friendsgiving-style “Friendsmas” dinners for TikTok influencers hosting meals for loved ones and the restaurant also plans to team up with a Los Angeles sand sculpture artist who will create a series of winter scenes featuring El Pollo Loco’s Bless Togetherness holiday menu items. To keep up with all the action, follow the El Pollo Loco TikTok account.

El Pollo Loco’s Bless Togetherness holiday campaign will be supported across TV, digital, social media and via a special Tastemade Tiny Kitchen Holiday Familia Dinner episode. To see the content and view the video, visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit ElPolloLoco.com.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

Like: www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on TikTok: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards: www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

Join our Team: www.elpolloloco.com/careers

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosie Herzog

Edible

EPLMedia@edible-inc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ae7ce16-bdfb-4a72-9cc1-09dde6b2d5b5