Sacred Heart University Selects View Smart Windows for Premier On-Campus Hockey Arena

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows are being installed at the brand-new Martire Family Arena at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. The state-of-the-art facility will be the future home of Sacred Heart’s men’s and women’s NCAA Division I hockey programs, club hockey programs and the university’s nationally ranked figure skating team.



The arena is the crown jewel of Sacred Heart’s multi-year campus expansion program. An important component of the project included increased natural light throughout the rink, but designers were concerned that heat through the windows would melt the ice. View Smart Windows, which automatically adjust in response to the sun, solve this problem. Based on a cutting-edge electrochromic coating and driven by artificial intelligence, View Smart Windows provide continuous access to natural light and views, while controlling heat and glare.

“Skating arenas rarely have windows, but we’re building a venue unlike any other,” said Marc Izzo, Vice President of Construction & Facilities Management at Sacred Heart University. “Incorporating View Smart Windows throughout our extraordinary ice-skating facility will give players, students and guests a completely new and cutting-edge experience.”

View Smart Windows have also been proven to reduce building energy consumption from HVAC and lighting by as much as 20% and provide significant health benefits to building occupants. In a recent study , people working behind View Smart Windows experienced half as many headaches, slept 37 minutes longer each night, and performed 42% better on cognitive tests. This is especially valuable for a world-class training facility, where student wellbeing is paramount and alert, healthy athletes are critical to success.

“The opportunity to transform educational and athletic facilities to improve both sustainability and student wellbeing is massive,” adds Brian Klansky, Regional Vice President at View. “We’re thrilled to partner with Sacred Heart to integrate wellness and sustainability into the entire student experience.”

JLG & S/L/A/M Collaborative served as lead designers on the project. The Sacred Heart University arena will also feature several amenities for students and guests, including a pro shop, food venues, suites, meeting rooms and offices.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light, while improving thermal comfort. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 92 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

