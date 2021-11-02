Kimble Applications Partners with Infor to Deliver Professional Services Automation Solutions to Customers

BOSTON, MA & LONDON, UK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Infor, a leading business cloud software company. As part of the relationship, Infor will recommend Kimble as a best-in-class professional services automation solution to appropriate enterprise and mid-market businesses.

Infor is committed to efficiently deploying solutions that are backed by data science, easy to integrate, and designed with the user experience at the forefront. Kimble PSA, a Salesforce-native solution with a strong emphasis on customer success, is a strong fit in these areas. Infor recognized that Kimble could help streamline, scale, and expand its already diverse and complex set of financial services offerings.

Kimble’s robust, out-of-the-box functionality, breadth of integration capabilities, and associated best practices enable any professional services organization to deliver projects predictably, profitability, and at scale.

Kimble’s best-in-class PSA solutions enable:

Alignment and governance with flexibility​

An enterprise-scale solution that manages complexity

Proactive global resourcing

According to John Breul, Kimble’s Vice President of Alliances:

“We are very pleased to announce that we are partnering with Infor as the PSA of choice for Infor customers and prospects. This is the culmination of a rigorous process where Infor selected Kimble for their own internal use and determined through that process that Kimble is the best-in-class PSA. Kimble’s core value is customer success and we look forward to supporting more of Infor’s customers to grow and scale and make the most of their market opportunities in the future.”

Maureen Thomas, Service Industries Vice President at Infor, said:



“Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. Kimble PSA will help our services industry customers extend the capabilities of their Infor ERP systems to execute projects more quickly and profitably.”

ABOUT INFOR

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

ABOUT KIMBLE APPLICATIONS

Kimble Applications helps professional service organizations run their project-based businesses better. Global leaders in consulting, software, and hi-tech such as NTT Data, Sage, and Canon use Kimble to optimize resource utilization, profitability, and business scalability. Kimble is the only leading software vendor that focuses exclusively on professional services automation (PSA), putting all its energy into innovating features and easy-to-use functionality that improve team collaboration and efficiency around the key services processes. Built to work seamlessly with CRM, Kimble drives a forward-looking focus and more timely decision making with intelligent insights and guidance.

