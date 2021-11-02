Heat Treatment Market revenue to hit $120 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The heat treatment market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 120 billion by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Robust development in the construction industry will provide impetus to the industry growth.

Heat treatment processes are applied to metal & ceramic materials to improve their inherent properties and economic life. Rapid urbanization coupled with ongoing infrastructure projects and a huge population base is likely to boost the global construction market. Robust growth in the construction industry will proliferate the demand for mechanical tools and equipment. Heat-treated products can be designed and customized to offer high-quality & high tolerance materials, which can meet the desired specifications. Countries including China, India, Brazil, Malaysia, and South Korea are continuously investing in infrastructure projects to strengthen their economic development.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4995

The heat treatment market for other materials is likely to exhibit considerable growth of around 4.4% CAGR through 2027. Other materials including aluminum, nickel, magnesium, etc., are preferred for heat treatment processes owing to their specific applications across industries. Advanced formability and high ductility are key factors augmenting the segment growth.

Based on equipment, the other segment registered more than USD 20 billion in 2020 and will grow at a decent rate till 2027. In this segment, vacuum heat treatment is gaining popularity owing to its several advantages including shear strength, high flexibility, and no threat of discoloration. The system is computerized and thus can control the uniformity of the materials. These factors will drive the overall heat treatment industry size in the coming years.

The carburizing process segment will witness 4.6% CAGR during 2021 to 2027 driven by rising demand for high loadbearing alloy steels. Moreover, the diffusion of carbon into the steel surface significantly increases surface hardness and corrosion resistance capacity.

The construction segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.8% through 2027 owing to the wide applicability of heat-treating materials in construction appliances, equipment, hand tools, and other machinery.

Europe is likely to capture nearly 26% of the heat treating market share by 2027. Countries including Germany, France, and the UK are heavily investing in infrastructure development, which will create a scope for heat-treating products. Moreover, Europe has a matured automotive industry, which will influence the overall industry size.

Key industry participants in the heat treating market are Bodycote Heat Treatments Ltd., Bluewater Thermal Solutions, Metcor Inc., Specialty Steel Treating, Euclid Heat Treating, Advanced Heat Treatment Corporation, Nitrex, Houston Heat Treat, Avdhoot Heat Treat Pvt Ltd., Team Inc., Peters Heat Treating Inc., Summitglow Ltd., Thermex Metal Treating Ltd., Advanced Heat Treat Corp., Metal Heat Co., Ltd., and Premier Thermal Solutions LLC.

Some of the major findings in the heat treatment market report include:

Quick recovery in the automotive industry in Asia Pacific will drive the industry size.





Increasing demand for heat-treating products due to their high physical strength, good wear & impact resistance ability, and excellent machinability will gradually stimulate new market opportunities.





The rapid adoption of lightweight materials by end-use sectors including construction, aerospace, industrial machinery, etc., will augment the industry size.





Increasing trend to shift from fuel-fired furnace to electrically heated furnace owing to environmental concerns and government standards will thrive the business growth.





Key market participants are continuously engaging in research & innovation, facility upgrade, and Merger & Acquisition (M&A) to gain competitive advantages in the market.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4995

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global heat treatment industry 360° synopsis, 2017 – 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Material trends

2.1.3 Process trends

2.1.4 Equipment rends

2.1.5 Application trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Global Heat Treatment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry size and forecast, 2017 – 2027

3.2.1 Covid-19 impact on Industry size

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.1.1 Value chain disruption analysis (including COVID-19 impact)

3.3.2 Vendor Matrix

3.4 Innovation & sustainability

3.4.1 Patent analysis

3.4.2 Future trends

3.5 Industry impact forces

3.5.1 Growth drivers

3.5.1.1 Proliferating demand in automotive industry

3.5.1.2 Rising product application in aerospace & defense sector

3.5.1.3 Increasing product consumption in base metal sector and machining industry

3.5.1.4 Rapid development in global construction industry

3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1 Higher cost associated with the initial setup

3.6 Industry megatrends

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 U.S.

3.7.2 Europe

3.7.3 APAC

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.9 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.9.1 Top players overview, 2020

3.9.2 Key stakeholders

3.9.3 Strategic dashboard

3.10 Cost structure analysis

3.10.1 R&D cost

3.10.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.10.3 Raw material cost

3.10.4 Distribution cost

3.10.5 Operating cost

3.10.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.