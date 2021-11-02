GZ6G Technologies Hires Helen Young as Director of Operations and IT Wireless Managed Network Services

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for cities and large venues, appoints Helen Young as Director of Operations and IT Wireless managed service provider (MSP) services. Young will lead Green Zebra Networks, one of the Company’s three distinct operating divisions.



In her role, Young will focus on growing new business for Green Zebra Networks, developing strategic C-Suite relationships, and offering local managed services and IT consulting to Orange County and surrounding areas.

Young will co-lead the division with Larry De Cair, Smart Solutions Architect, a Senior IT Network Engineer and will develop and improve the processes for IT systems, hardware and software evaluations, monitoring and cybersecurity, training and recruiting Green Zebra’s managed services staff.

“Operating division, Green Zebra Networks, is focused on generating revenue as a local managed services provider. This division will also push business to Green Zebra Labs and Green Zebra Media, helping clients to streamline operations, deploy software for IoT connectivity and capture data,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “Mrs. Young has the right combination of new business savvy and leadership experience to put Green Zebra Networks on the map as a competitive option for small-to-mid-sized companies in Orange County, Los Angeles, and San Diego.”

Young’s role is a crucial one for the Network’s division, which is expected to generate revenue for both GZ6G Technologies enterprise clients and Green Zebra Networks local managed services clients. The symbiotic relationship between GZ6G and its divisions is what differentiates the company from other technology and digital infrastructure providers.

Young brings over 20 years of IT experience to her role with a strong track record of attracting new MSP customers nationally, building sales pipelines, cultivating network engineering talent, promoting and managing MSP operations, and collaborating with IT partners in Southern California.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. OTCMarkets: (OTCQB: GZIC)

GZ6G Technologies is focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, and modernizing facilities and buildings operations with emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies comprises four departments,

Green Zebra Smart Labs: Software planning and development of applications integrated for enterprises, cities, stadiums, universities, commercial, and industrial technologies to optimize user engagement and streamline experiences. Solutions are powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics for historical data, operation forecasting, and predictive monetization strategies. Green Zebra Smart Networks: Integrated wireless and IT consulting and infrastructure management for enterprise and mid-size organizations. Green Zebra technical teams will also provide technical support, cybersecurity, and procurement of networking hardware and software for enterprise-level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: Cloud, hybrid, and on-premise Storage and multilayer security of servers for cloud computing solutions and remote management systems for co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Media: full-service marketing and advertising agency for cities, stadiums, and large venues to utilize digital media across the Green Zebra media network. Media trafficking and media placement powered by Green Zebra Labs data analytics and software. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York and the city of West Des Moines, Iowa.

