Emerging Markets Report: A New Threat, a New Solution

So, in modern warfare a new threat is emerging. It’s called “Loitering Munitions.”



Typically an armed drone is programmed or is guided to a target where it does damage. Loitering Munitions hang in the air with a deadly warhead while targets are searched for.



The lethality of this static presence is considered by many to be a ‘revolution in land warfare’ and is already seriously impacting outcomes in land warfare. This Forbes piece from a year ago is worth a read.

KWESST’s announcement confirms the development of a new system to counter the rapidly expanding threat of Loitering Munitions.

This quote from KWESST’s CEO explains it in a nutshell:

“Loitering Munitions constitute a new niche threat where KWESST is positioned to exploit its specialist counter-threat knowledge and technology.”

In addition, the Company stated that it is already engaged with the lead military agencies in the U.S. and other NATO countries who are urgently seeking solutions to counter the threat of Loitering Munitions.

For anyone who has followed the KWESST story, that last line which would be a massive attaboy for most any public company is par for the course for KWESST who does this on the regular.



Huge technology development, huge companies or organizations in play for its use.

Hopefully we get some insight as to the revenue potential of anti-Loitering Munitions commercialization, but the size of the partners that KWESST works with already portends scale, this time addressing a new threat with yet another new solution.

