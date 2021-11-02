The Global Surface Disinfectants Market is expected to grow by $ 999.69 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Disinfectants Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891092/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the surface disinfectants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in the healthcare industry and increasing number of health issues because of HAI. In addition, increasing investments in the healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The surface disinfectants market analysis includes product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The surface disinfectants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hypochlorite

• Quaternary ammonium compounds

• Hydrogen peroxide

• Chlorhexidine gluconate

• Others



By Type

• Liquids

• Sprays

• Wipes



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the stringent regulations for ensuring disinfection in hospitals as one of the prime reasons driving the surface disinfectants market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on surface disinfectants market covers the following areas:

• Surface disinfectants market sizing

• Surface disinfectants market forecast

• Surface disinfectants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surface disinfectants market vendors that include 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Solvay SA, STERIS Plc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Also, the surface disinfectants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

