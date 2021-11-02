World leaders at COP26 transported in NFI electric buses provided by Stagecoach

LARBERT, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) -- NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) today announced that dignitaries from around the world, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, were transported in BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deck buses during the 26th United Nations (“UN”) Climate Change Conference of the Parties (“COP26”) in Glasgow, Scotland.



Dignitaries from around the world rode on the buses, including state leaders, negotiators and COP26 stakeholders, travelling from the core COP26 campus in the conference’s secure Blue Zone—where a BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double-deck bus is the only bus on display—to an evening reception at Glasgow’s iconic Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

“We are delighted that world leaders at COP26 have had the opportunity to ride on Alexander Dennis’ market leading, electric double-deck buses and experience the zero-emission transportation that is transforming travel throughout the United Kingdom,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “As the world comes together to find ways to limit global warming, we look forward to helping agencies and operators with clean, safe, accessible and efficient solutions to meet their needs. NFI moves millions of people around the world, each and every day, and we are ready to continue leading the way as the global transition to zero emission accelerates.”

The dignitaries rode on 10 of the UK’s favourite electric buses, built in Britain by the BYD ADL partnership which has delivered or taken orders for over 1,000 zero-emission buses to date. The buses, which arrived at COP26 fresh from ADL’s production line in Scotland, have been built for Stagecoach’s operations in London and are painted in the iconic red of buses in the UK capital.

ADL collaborated with transport group Stagecoach to provide 10 electric buses and drivers for the VIP transport. Stagecoach is the largest bus operator in the United Kingdom. It is committed to purchasing renewable energy across all its businesses, as well as targeting a zero-emission UK bus fleet by 2035.

“COP26 is focused on finding solutions to the climate emergency, and we are proud to have been able to demonstrate a zero-emission solution that is available right now, today,” said Paul Davies, President & Managing Director, ADL. “We are particularly delighted that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as an avowed supporter of British-built zero-emission buses, was able to show world colleagues the level of innovation and expertise offered by Britain’s world-class bus manufacturing industry,” concluded Davies.

Martin Griffiths, Chief Executive for Stagecoach, said: “We are very proud to have worked with Alexander Dennis to provide electric bus services for the world's leaders at COP26. We are continuing to invest hundreds of millions of pounds in new clean electric and other zero emissions buses, like the ones that we had the opportunity to showcase at COP26, but one of the biggest positive changes people can make individually in addressing the climate emergency is by switching from cars to more sustainable public transport, cycling and walking."

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development.

NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, technology, and workforce development, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

