The Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market is expected to grow by $ 27.18 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period

80% during the forecast period. Our report on the flower and ornamental plants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of flowers and plants for decorative and aesthetic purposes and growth in floriculture. In addition, the use of flowers and plants for decorative and aesthetic purposes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flower and ornamental plants market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The flower and ornamental plants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cut flowers

• Potten plants



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



This study identifies the profitability associated with growing ornamental plantsas one of the prime reasons driving the flower and ornamental plants market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flower and ornamental plants market covers the following areas:

• Flower and ornamental plants market sizing

• Flower and ornamental plants market forecast

• Flower and ornamental plants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flower and ornamental plants market vendors that include 1 800 Flowers.com Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., FTD LLC, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp. Also, the flower and ornamental plants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

