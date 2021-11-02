New Data on AC Immune’s Abeta and pTau Clinical Programs in Alzheimer’s Disease To Be Presented at CTAD 2021

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announces that new data on its investigational Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidates semorinemab, ACI-35.030 and ACI-24 will be featured in the scientific program of the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (C-TAD) Conference, taking place virtually and in person in Boston, on November 9-12, 2021.



Scientific updates at CTAD 2021

Semorinemab monoclonal anti-tau antibody

Title: Phase 2 Trial of Semorinemab in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease (Lauriet): Topline results

Presenter: late-breaking readout roundtable by Cecilia Monteiro

Date: Wednesday November, 10 I 10.50am-11.20am EST I In-person session streamed live in the digital platform of CTAD I Available on demand 48 hours after the session

ACI-35.030 Anti-pTau Vaccine

Title: ACI-35.030, a novel anti-phospho-Tau vaccine for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease: Interim Phase 1b/2a data on safety, tolerability and immunogenicity

Presenter: oral presentation by Johannes Streffer

Date: Friday, November 12 I Available on demand in the digital platform of CTAD from 08:00am EST

ACI-24 anti-beta amyloid vaccine

Title: ACI-24, an anti-beta amyloid vaccine, in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease: Results of a phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study

Presenter: Poster P44 presented by Olivier Sol

Date: November 9-12 I Available on the digital platform of CTAD at all times

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP and RU. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, and NO.

