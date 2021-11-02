Kering - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - October 25 to 29, 2021

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from October 25 to 29, 2021:

 

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket

(MIC code)
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7825/10/2021FR000012148510,000641.3754XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7826/10/2021FR00001214851,536647.5270XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7827/10/2021FR00001214853,904643.5855XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7828/10/2021FR00001214853,065648.7513XPAR
KERING549300VGEJKB7SVUZR7829/10/2021FR00001214854,000644.1488XPAR
   TOTAL22,505 643.6761 

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/6b6124f7632dabed/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-October-25-to-29-2021-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

 

