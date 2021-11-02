Global $330+ Million Flying Cars Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flying Cars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flying cars market is expected to grow from $34.41 million in 2020 to $52.20 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $330.94 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 58.7%.

Major players in the flying cars market are AeroMobil, Boeing, Joby Aviation, Airbus, Cartivator, Volocopter GmbH, Terrafugia, PAL-V International, Lilium GmbH, Urban Aeronautics, Moller International, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Workhorse Group, Opener, and Jaunt Air Mobility.



The flying cars market consists of sales of flying cars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a type of vehicle that can function as both a personal road vehicle and an aircraft. Flying cars also known as hover cars, usually use rotors instead of wings and are smaller than a commercial aircraft, and have lower emissions.



The main types of products in flying cars are manned flying cars and unmanned flying cars. The manned flying car is a type of flying car that requires a trained professional driver or a pilot to fly the vehicle using the car's control system. The capacity of flying cars ranges from 2-seater, 3 and 4 seaters, 5-seaters and is used in military, commercial or civil applications.



The rapid adoption of advanced technology is shaping the flying cars market. Major companies operating in the flying cars sector are focused on adopting advanced technology such as the fast-developing distributed electric propulsion (DEP) technology which plays a role in efficiency, helps with quieter take-offs, and hovering.



The increase in demand for environmentally friendly transportation will propel the growth of the flying cars market during the forecast period. Flying cars use vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) to take off cars. Flying cars are a lot more efficient over longer trips than shorter trips when compared to passenger cars. Therefore, the increasing demand for environmentally friendly transportation is expected to drive the growth of the flying cars market.

The countries covered in the flying cars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



