The Global Glue Laminated Timber Market is expected to grow by $ 1.12 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501608/?utm_source=GNW

24% during the forecast period. Our report on the glue laminated timber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in real estate and construction industry and growing demand for sustainable building materials. In addition, growth in real estate and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glue laminated timber market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The glue laminated timber market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for durable wood flooringas one of the prime reasons driving the glue laminated timber market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glue laminated timber market covers the following areas:

• Glue laminated timber market sizing

• Glue laminated timber market forecast

• Glue laminated timber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glue laminated timber market vendors that include Binderholz GmbH, Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Co. Inc., Canfor Corp., HASSLACHER Holding GmbH, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Pfeifer Holding GmbH, Setra Group AB, Stora Enso Oyj, and Structurlam Mass Timber Corp. Also, the glue laminated timber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501608/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________