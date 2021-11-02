Slinger to Present at the Consumer Goods and Digital Services Virtual Conference

BALTIMORE, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger® (OTCQB: SLBG ), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced that its CEO Mike Ballardie will be presenting at the Consumer Goods and Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 2:30 pm EST/11:30 am PST.



Mr. Ballardie will be presenting an update on the Company’s progress in transforming from a disruptive single product company into a leading connected sports company through the recently announced intended technology acquisitions of GAMEFACE.AI and PlaySight Interactive. Through these acquisitions, Slinger intends to bring to market new mobile applications and technologies, subscription offerings to its consumers, AI analysis and tracking, performance sports data and video, the automated production and live streaming of content and SaaS solutions to form a connected sports platform.

Slinger is initially targeting the global tennis market through its disruptive Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher and soon-to-be-released Slinger App that is powered by GAMEFACE.AI’s video-based AI and machine learning engine.

The presentation will run for roughly 25 minutes, with a Q&A to follow. Slinger invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com . There is no cost to attend the conference or ask questions during the presentation.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/login-registration



About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

- ENDS -

For Slinger Investor Relations inquiries visit www.slingerbagir.com , or contact investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For Slinger media enquiries in U.S & Canada contact the US Press Office, Brigid Margeson, bmargeson@uproarpr.com , at Uproar PR, 415.939.8779

For Slinger media enquiries in U.K, Europe and Australia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, Press@slingerbag.com , at Brandnation, +44(0)207 940 7294

About Slinger

Slinger® is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities, and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag®. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive, Slinger® is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment