Motoclub To Release Wave 2 Barrett-Jackson Collector Packs

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles is pleased to announce dates for the release of its Wave 2 drops of “Rare” and “Epic” collector SparkNFT packs as part of the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series.



On November 9, Motoclub will drop the final 50 packs from the Las Vegas Series Rare tier, and a week later on November 16, the final 20 packs from the Epic tier.

Originally 100 Rare packs were minted, and 50 Epic packs, of which 50 and 30, respectively, were released and bought out during the Wave 1 drops, with the Epic tier selling out in under 16 minutes!

These Wave 2 packs represent the last of the packs from this series and once they are gone, the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series will be closed.

These drops will give members, old and new, the opportunity to add to their digital garages some fantastic content which features vehicles such as a 1971 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, a 2016 Nissan GT-R Nismo, a classic 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz, and the all new 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door Badlands Raiders Edition.

“This is a great opportunity for those who missed out on earlier drops to get their hands on the last of this iconic series,” said Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson. “These packs include some of the best auction highlights from our Las Vegas event, and we’re thrilled to be able to share them once again as SparkNFTs.”

“The response we’ve had to this Collector Series has been exciting,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “And now we’re giving Motoclub’s expanding community an opportunity to either add to their Motoclub Garage, or to get their collection started. It’s an awesome opportunity to get into the world of Motoclub.”

The Wave 2 Rare drop will take place at 11am PST on November 9, 2021.

The Wave 2 Epic drop will take place at 12pm PST on November 16, 2021.

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here.

