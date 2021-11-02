Finexify, a DeFi Investment Firm, Announces Fund Results as of 31 Oct 2021

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global xChange LTD. ("Finexify"), a boutique investment firm that provides investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to and profit from the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space by deploying a liquidity mining market-neutral strategy, announced its Ethereum Green Legend Fund's results as of 31 October 2021.

According to Finexify's announcement, both Ethereum and stablecoin investors (USDT/USDC/DAI) earned 2.94% on their investment in the month of October 2021. Stablecoin gross cumulative return since the fund's inception on 12 February 2021 added up to 65.20%. The gross cumulative return on Ethereum reached 49.55% for the same 8.5-month period. Moreover, the cryptocurrency also registered a price increase of more than 130% to $4,200 on 31 October 2021 from $1,800 on 12 February 2021. Therefore, Finexify's Ethereum investors not only owned more ETH, but the value of their assets increased as well.

*Reported returns are cumulative and do not take into consideration any performance fees.

In terms of investment approach, Finexify reported that it had explored over ten Automated Market Maker (AMM) protocols on six different networks (Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Arbitrum) and had implemented a proprietary strategy to manage and minimize the inherent risks of liquidity mining.

Valentin Mihov, Co-founder and Fund Manager at Finexify, said: "In the past quarter, we celebrated the successful crossing of the 6-month mark of our Ethereum Green Legend Fund. That has been an important milestone that proved our strategy's exceptional profitability. We stay true to our principles and keep performing ongoing in-depth audits of each DeFi protocol to ensure the safety of investor funds and the continuity of our spotless track record. Looking forward, we are equipped for a 10-20x increase of our AUM in the last quarter of 2021."

As of 31 October 2021, the fund's ETH and stablecoin (USDT, USDC and DAI) assets under management (AUM) reached $3.1 million.

As the DeFi space matures, Finexify is looking to sustain the long-term profitability of its investors at around 30-50% annual percentage yield (APY) regardless of the cryptocurrency market sentiment. Additionally, the company is developing strategies and algorithms to allow investments in multiple digital assets in its Ethereum Green Legend Fund, including Bitcoin.

Finexify, founded by a group of blockchain and crypto experts, is a boutique investment firm that enables investors to not only dip their toes in the DeFi space but also profit from it. The team behind has in-depth expertise in Ethereum, smart contract security, audit and development as well as decentralized finance protocols. They have founded a few blockchain start-ups since 2016, incl. a local brokerage for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, a digital wallet and exchange platform, a cryptocurrency merchant payment gateway, and a company that provides data-driven insights on cryptocurrency networks. The team also has previous experience with trading, investment banking, real estate, and corporate finance, having graduated from top universities across Europe and the US. www.finexify.com

