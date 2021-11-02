CurrencyWorks Motoclub to Release Final Packs from the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Rare Tier NFT Series

Los Angeles CA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce the final dates of NFT pack releases through its Motoclub platform for the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Collector Series.



On November 9, Motoclub will release the last 50 packs from the Las Vegas Series Rare tier, and a week later on November 16, the remaining 20 packs from the Epic tier.

These Wave 2 packs represent the last of the packs from this campaign, and once they are sold out the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series will be closed; and a new Barrett-Jackson series will launch in January 2022 to coincide with their auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Inventory for the two tiers had been split to ensure that this Motoclub line remained scarce and was scaled up to meet the community expectation, and in both of the earlier drops the product lines very quickly sold out. The second wave will now allow those who had previously missed out, and new members to the platform, to take part in appreciating this content and driving additional revenue.

“Scarcity and scalability will always be a critical component in assessing collector series,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks. “Motoclub has launched its first fully fledged product line, and its sales have performed to expectations. Once these current drops are concluded, we will focus on delivering the next stage in the platform’s evolution, and we are very excited about sharing those plans shortly.”



The Wave 2 Rare drop will take place at 11am PST on November 9, 2021.

The Wave 2 Epic drop will take place at 12pm PST on November 16, 2021.

For more information on the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas Series please click here.

News on future product lines, and the introduction of Motoclub’s bespoke trading platform, will be released shortly.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.