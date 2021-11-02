FADU Technology to Demonstrate Production-Ready Gen 4 Enterprise Storage Solutions at OCP Summit 2021

PCIe Gen 4/NVMe 1.4a Solutions Gaining Qualifications and Entering Production

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FADU Technology is a fabless startup developing and delivering advanced flash storage technology solutions to meet the ever-increasing data storage demands placed on OEM and hyperscale data centers. The company announced it is a sponsor of the 2021 OCP Global Summit, an event held online November 8-10, 2021, and at the San Jose Convention Center, November 9-10, 2021.

FADU will showcase its production-ready Delta Enterprise SSDs. The Delta family is available in popular E1.S and U.2 form factors and supports PCIe 4 x 4 Lanes, NVMe 1.4a, and OCP Cloud Spec 2.0. FADU’s FC4121 SSD Controller powers the Gen 4 SSDs.

“The unique architecture of our FC4121 Gen 4 controller enables this generation of enterprise SSDs to set the standard for low power and high QoS,” said Jihyo Lee, CEO, and Co-Founder of FADU. “We’re pleased to be in a leadership position deploying Gen 4 storage in high-performance computing systems while helping system architects stay in their power consumption envelope with our game-changing performance,” Lee continued.

The FADU Delta E1.S and U.2 SSDs, which have undergone rigorous testing and qualification at OEMs in the past year, are available in capacities from 2TB to 16TB. Key performance metrics include:

SSD Form Factors E1.S / U.2 SSD Controller FADU FC4121 Host Interface PCIe 4.0 x 4 / NVMe 1.4a / OCP Cloud Spec 2.0 NAND Interface 12 Channel / ONFi 4.1 (1200MT/s) Sequential Read 7.3 GB/s Sequential Write 4.6 GB/s Random Read 1490 KIOPs Random Write 180 KIOPs Average Controller Power <3.2W Capacities (7% OP) 1.96TB / 3.84TB / 7.68TB / 15.36TB

“FADU’s latest offering has proven them to be a performance/power leader with their Gen 4 solutions,” said Don Jeanette, Vice President, TRENDFOCUS. “These next-gen product offerings puts FADU at the forefront of meeting the requirements for deploying current generation solutions while future-proofing products for emerging generations in multiple markets,” Jeanette continued.

FADU experts will be on hand on the Exhibition floor and in FADU’s OCP virtual chat room to answer Gen 4 solution questions.

FADU will also hold discussions about its progress on the upcoming Echo SSD Family. The low-power Echo SSDs support PCIe Gen 5 x 4 lanes, NVMe 1.4a+, and OCP Cloud Spec 2.0 in various form factors, including E1.S, U.2, E1.L, and E3.S. FADU is planning to introduce the Gen 5 SSDs, powered by the FADU Gen 5 FC5161 SSD Controller, in 2022.

To learn more about FADU’s Gen 4 solutions, visit http://www.fadutech.com/delta.



About FADU Technology

FADU Technology is a fabless startup developing advanced flash storage technology to meet the explosively increasing data storage demands placed on hyperscale, enterprise, and cloud data centers. Our innovative SSD solutions are based on industry-standard specifications, designed with FADU’s proprietary Flash Memory Controller architecture, and compatibility with multiple industry NAND suppliers. FADU’s storage designs address all aspects of Flash-based storage – very-low power, ultra-high performance, rich feature sets, solid reliability, and superior QoS. The company believes that other solutions with legacy ties to the past cannot meet the performance and power requirements to support real-time, cloud-based, connected applications. FADU’s global team of seasoned storage architects, ASIC experts, and SSD engineers is charting the course for the industry. Learn more at www.FADU.io and follow FADU on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Corporate Contact:

Anu Murthy, VP of Marketing

anu.murthy@fadutec.com

(408) 714-9301



Media Contact:

Carol Warren

Antarra Communications

cwarren@antarra.com

(714) 890-4500

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24bf29a0-4af1-48f9-9a55-cfdee64c79a6