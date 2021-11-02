Axele TMS Celebrates First Anniversary with Marked Momentum and Growth

DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces the first anniversary of its commercialization into the truckload carrier market. Founded to help small and medium-sized carriers better compete by finding better loads, increasing profits, and growing their business, Axele celebrates its first anniversary by surpassing 10,000 users and moving over 70,000 loads. These numbers equate to a 100% increase in users and a 75% increase in loads booked through the TMS since Axele last reported numbers at the end of the first half of 2021.



“During this past year, our success is a credit to our amazing team and wonderful customers,” said Ravi Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Axele. “We continually update our software to add new features that meet customer requests, host a bi-monthly Users Group webinar to discuss and demonstrate new features, and host monthly webinars featuring industry leaders who present how to address specific industry issues and challenges.”

Since its launch, Axele has made significant strides towards becoming the best one-stop-shop for small to midsized TL carriers and has been recognized by:

Becoming the preferred carrier TMS for DAT Freight & Analytics

Creating a Preferred Partner Program for integration and strategic partnerships that provide must-have technology and services to truckload carriers

Executing integrations with Apex Capital and QuickBooks Online

Adding a growing number of ELD providers, such as: 3MD Big Road Eroad Geotab JJ Keller KeepTruckin M2M In Motion Samsara Transflo TrackEnsure Omnitracs Teletrac Navman Verizon Connect Vistracks And more!



Winning numerous industry, business, and technology awards, including: Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know 2021 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award presented by Cloud Computing magazine Bronze Stevie® Award in the Tech Start-Up of the Year category Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Project for a project that involved multiple parties, including Owner Operators Cooperative (OOC) and its network of Owner Operators. Food Logistics 2021 Top Green Providers Award 2021 Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner



“We look forward to 2022 and further growth,” adds Ahuja. “With Axele, smaller carriers can reap the benefits of an optimized, automated, and connected TMS formerly enjoyed by only the largest trucking companies – at a price they can afford with no long-term contracts.”

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

