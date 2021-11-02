Ahana Cofounder Will Present Session At Next Gen Big Data Platforms Meetup Hosted By LinkedIn About Open Data Lake Analytics

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the Presto company, today announced that its Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Dipti Borkar will present a session at Next Gen Big Data Platforms Meetup hosted by LinkedIn about open data lake analytics. The event is being held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.



Session Title: “Unlock the Value of Data with Open Data Lake Analytics.”

Session Time: Wednesday, November 10 at 4:10 pm PT / 7:10 pm ET

Session Presenter: Ahana Cofounder and Chief Product Officer and Presto Foundation Chairperson, Outreach Team, Dipti Borkar

Session Details: Favored for its affordability, data lake storage is becoming standard practice as data volumes continue to grow. Data platform teams are increasingly looking at data lakes and building advanced analytical stacks around them with open source and open formats to future-proof their platforms. This meetup will help you gain clarity around the choices available for data analytics and the next generation of the analytics stack with open data lakes. The presentation will cover: generation of analytics, selecting data lakes vs data warehouses, share how these approaches differ from Hadoop generation, why open matters, use cases and workloads for data lakes, and intro to the data lakehouse stack.

To register for the Next Gen Big Data Platforms Meetup, please go to the event registration page to purchase a registration.

