EXIT Realty Co-Chair to Participate in Women's Council of REALTORS'® National Conference and Expo

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International , a full-service real estate franchisor, will be a featured speaker at the Women's Council of REALTORS'® National Conference and Expo in San Diego on November 10-14. The conference, held in conjunction with NAR's REALTORS® Conference and Expo, is set to highlight a myriad of opportunities that await in the year ahead.

Bonnell will participate in the session titled "Making the Most of Your Leadership Experiences," and her presentation will focus on the areas of maximizing time and activating the potential in others. "I'm honored to be a part of this year's national event," Bonnell said. "After last year's event being virtual, it will be wonderful to gather in-person again to celebrate the many significant contributions made by women in real estate."

Bonnell joined EXIT Realty in 1999, was appointed CEO in 2012, and in September was appointed co-chair of EXIT's international organization. She is a 40-year veteran of the real estate industry and is an internationally renowned and respected leader. Bonnell has been recognized as one of the 200 most powerful and influential people in residential real estate and among the top 10 women business leaders.

EXIT Realty's trusted real estate professional advisors serve as allies in the home selling, buying, and investing process, and are committed to providing an excellent experience before, during, and after real estate transactions. The company also believes the technology it uses to market homes, like the tools in its Expert Marketing Suite™, should be both high-tech and high-touch.

