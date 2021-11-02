Stratom selected by CACI to support its DTRA Decisive Action Task order award win

Boulder, Colo, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratom, a leading developer of autonomous ground vehicles and robotic systems for logistics and operational applications, today announced it has been chosen to support CACI International Inc., a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, in providing the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Decisive Action Task order, a single-award task order worth approximately $1.4 billion, with mission expertise in support of countering and deterring Weapons of Mass Destruction and threat networks.

Serving as a subcontractor supporting CACI’s prime efforts on this task order, Stratom will support CACI in providing DTRA with a wide range of professional analytics services. Leveraging the provided intelligence, security, analytical and program expertise, this task order’s objective is to drive and enable mission solutions aimed at countering and deterring multifaceted threats domestically and abroad.

“DTRA continues to prove itself as a forward-thinking organization that strives to remain on the cutting edge of technology to be able to effectively counter national, international and global threats,” said Mark Gordon, president and CEO of Stratom. “Through our longstanding and continued relationship with CACI, Stratom is able to leverage its advanced technologies and strategic service capabilities to help advance DTRA’s critical missions in the U.S and around the world.”

This effort expands Stratom and CACI’s collaborative relationship spanning almost five years. The two organizations previously worked together in various capacities, including support of a Marine Corps Engineer School contract that involved counter improvised explosive device defeat the device (C-IED DtD) training.

The task order includes a one-year performance period and four additional one-year options. Work will be conducted within and outside the continental U.S.

For more information about Stratom's advanced technologies or strategic services, please visit stratom.com.

