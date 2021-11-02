Roost® Named Inaugural Member of Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards Program

Program dedicated to connecting the most innovative companies in P&C Industry with Insurers.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost, the global leader in Property Telematics for P&C insurance carriers, today announced it has been recognized as one of five companies in Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards Program. The recently announced program aims to identify and highlight the top insurtech companies that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry and connect them with insurers.

Roost’s Protection360 commercial offering and residential Security360 solution deliver peace of mind to policyholders and rich data to insurers with proactive early detection of water leak and freeze events, power outage notifications, as well as dispatch on smoke alarms sounding, and theft/burglary events. These solutions also help increase customer engagement through frequent interaction with the carrier’s custom branded app.

“Guidewire’s experience with insurtechs, who are changing the way the P&C industry conducts business in today’s world, is significant. We have made it a priority to scout out, identify, and curate those insurtechs that are the most innovative in our industry and most relevant to our community,” said Laura Drabik, chief evangelist, Guidewire. “Roost and its Property Telematics solution are changing the way that carriers interact with their policyholders through their innovative claims prevention and mitigation services and we are looking forward to working closely with them through our InsurTech Vanguards Program.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Guidewire for the work that Roost has done as an innovator in the industry,” said Roel Peeters, Roost CEO and Co-Founder. “Roost’s inclusion in the InsurTech Vanguards Program underscores the importance and value of the Roost solution and we are looking forward to working with Guidewire’s team to deepen existing and forge new relationships with carrier partners.”

About Roost

Roost is a technology company based in Sunnyvale, California that is focused on disrupting the traditional property insurance model through their “Property Telematics” suite of solutions providing peace-of-mind to property owners and rich data to insurers.

Roost’s primary Go-to-market approach is through insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim related losses (fire and water perils costing $25B/year in US) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. Roost is focused on changing the way property insurance models assess risk and pricing on a real-time basis. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.